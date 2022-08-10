Former Virginia OL Chris Glaser Signs With New York Jets

Former Wahoo Chris Glaser has signed with the New York Jets. Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics

Former UVA offensive lineman Chris Glaser has found a new home in the National Football League. Glaser signed a contract to join the New York Jets, the team announced on Tuesday.

The 6'4", 306-pound Glaser signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in early May. Glaser remained with the organization through the summer and the Chiefs seemed to have a spot for him on their 90-man roster. Then, last week, Kansas City released Glaser in order to make room for another offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr., who had been holding out on his contract for the first several days of training camp.

Glaser lasted less than a week on the free agent market as the Jets made the move to scoop up Glaser on Tuesday after New York offensive tackle Mekhi Becton suffered a knee injury on Monday.

Glaser played in 54 career games at Virginia, including 44 starts on the offensive line in a few different positions. He was an honorable mention on Pro Football Network's All-America Team in 2021. With experience at both right and left guard, Glaser is continuing to see opportunities open up for him in the NFL.

Chris Glaser joins former UVA teammate Bryce Hall in New York. Hall was drafted by the Jets in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

