Skip to main content
UVA Women's Soccer Ranked No. 4 in United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll

Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics

UVA Women's Soccer Ranked No. 4 in United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll

The Cavaliers are one of six ACC teams ranked in the preseason top 25 poll
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Just a little over two weeks remain until the beginning of the 2022 Virginia women's soccer campaign. The defending ACC regular season champions return several key players, as well as the reigning ACC Coach of the Year Steve Swanson, and once again have their sights set on the College Cup. 

United Soccer Coaches released its preseason top 25 poll on Tuesday and Virginia came in at No. 4, matching the Cavaliers' preseason ranking from a season ago. The defending national champion Florida State Seminoles are the preseason No. 1 team in the nation, followed by Duke at No. 2 and BYU at No. 3. Six ACC teams are ranked in the preseason top 25 poll, including four in the top ten and three inside in the top five. 

UVA has matches against six teams ranked in the preseason top 25 on its regular season schedule: at No. 19 Georgetown (Aug. 25), vs. No. 22 Memphis (Sept. 4), at No. 10 North Carolina (Sept. 17), vs. No. 16 Notre Dame (Sept. 22), at No. 2 Duke (Sept. 30), and vs. No. 1 Florida State (Oct. 6). 

Although Virginia did lose a few core contributors from last year's roster - namely 2021 ACC Offensive Player of the Year Diana Ordoñez and All-ACC goalkeeper Laurel Ivory - the Cavaliers still have a stacked roster returning to Klockner this fall. UVA brings back First-Team All-ACC midfielder Lia Godfrey, Second-Team forward Alexa Spaanstra, Second-Team defender Samar Guidry, and Third-Team forward Haley Hopkins. 

Perhaps most notably, Virginia is also anticipating the return of fifth-year star forward Rebecca Jarrett, who suffered a season-ending injury after appearing in just four games last season. Jarrett has accounted for 18 goals in 16 assists over the last four years and was an All-ACC Second Team selection in the 2020-2021 season. The Cavaliers will certainly need Jarrett to return to form in order to contend for the title in the ACC, which will again be the best and most competitive conference in the country. 

Virginia opens the 2022 season against George Mason on Thursday, August 18th at 7pm at Klockner Stadium. 

United Soccer Coaches Division I Top 25 Women's Soccer Preseason Poll

  1. Florida State
  2. Duke
  3. BYU
  4. Virginia
  5. Santa Clara
  6. Rutgers
  7. TCU
  8. Arkansas
  9. Michigan
  10. North Carolina
  11. Tennessee
  12. South Carolina
  13. UCLA
  14. Penn State
  15. USC
  16. Notre Dame
  17. Pepperdine
  18. Ole Miss
  19. Georgetown
  20. Washington State
  21. Stanford
  22. Memphis
  23. SMU
  24. Xavier
  25. Clemson
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Baseball: Brian Gursky Signs With New York Mets

Virginia Basketball Extends Offer to 2024 Guard Jayden "Juke" Harris

Virginia Basketball Offers Four-Star Guard Jaeden Mustaf

Virginia Football Target Jacob Cruz to Announce Decision Friday

Virginia Basketball: Elijah Gertrude Completes Official Visit

Virginia Football: Jackson on Watch List for Bednarik Award

VCU Pitcher Chase Hungate Transfers to Virginia Baseball

Virginia pitcher Brian Gursky signed a free agent deal with the New York Mets.
Pro Hoos

Virginia Baseball: Brian Gursky Signs With New York Mets

By Matt Newton11 minutes ago
Salisbury guard Jayden "Juke" Harris picks up an offer from the Virginia Cavaliers.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Extends Offer to 2024 Guard Jayden "Juke" Harris

By Matt Newton16 hours ago
Jaeden Mustaf DeMatha
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Offers Four-Star Guard Jaeden Mustaf

By Matt Newton19 hours ago
UVA football target Jacob Cruz will make his college decision soon.
Football

Virginia Football Target Jacob Cruz to Announce Decision Friday

By Matt Newton20 hours ago
Elijah Gertrude takes official visit to the Virginia men's basketball program.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball: Elijah Gertrude Completes Official Visit

By Matt Newton23 hours ago
Virginia linebacker Nick Jackson was named to preseason watch list for the Bednarik Award.
Football

Virginia Football: Jackson on Watch List for Bednarik Award

By Matt NewtonAug 1, 2022 2:21 PM EDT
VCU pitcher Chase Hungate is transferring to the Virginia baseball program.
Baseball

VCU Pitcher Chase Hungate Transfers to Virginia Baseball

By Matt NewtonAug 1, 2022 9:48 AM EDT
Four-star point guard Trey Green (Branson, Missouri) announces top five schools.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Makes Top Five for Four-Star PG Trey Green

By Matt NewtonAug 1, 2022 2:02 AM EDT