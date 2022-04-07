Virginia Softball Downs JMU 7-1, Snaps Four-Game Losing Streak

After scoring a total of two runs in three games against the Florida State Seminoles last weekend, Virginia softball (22-16, 8-4 ACC) got back on track with a 7-1 victory over James Madison (15-16, 4-2 CAA) on Wednesday night at Palmer Park.

The Cavaliers needed just one inning to outscore their series total from the weekend against FSU, as Virginia jumped out to a quick lead with four runs in the first inning. Tori Gilbert led off with a single and stole second. Sarah Coon walked and Gabby Baylog moved the runners with a sacrifice bunt.

Then, Katie Goldberg put a ball in play and brought two runs in as JMU committed an error. Leah Boggs singled to score Goldberg and then Arizona Ritchie reached on an error and another run came in. The Cavaliers used two hits, two walks, and two stolen bases to put pressure on the Dukes defense, who in turn committed two errors.

On defense, Aly Rayle cruised through the first three innings before giving up a sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth. She finished with 3.2 innings and gave up four hits and one run in the victory.

Virginia had another big inning in the bottom of the fourth. First Arizona Ritchie reached on an error and Bailey Winscott hit an infield single. Then, Sarah Coon blasted a three-run home run to left center field to bring the score to 7-1.

Mackenzie Wooten had an impressive relief appearance with 2.2 innings of scoreless softball, and Madison Harris finished things off with a scoreless seventh inning.

Virginia took advantage of the James Madison miscues to score two unearned runs. Additionally, Virginia was 5-6 leading off the innings, allowing the team to have traffic on the bases consistently.

Leah Boggs was 2-3 with an RBI and a run scored and Sarah Coon was 1-1 with three walks, three RBIs, and two runs.

Hannah Shifflett and Hallie Hall were 2-3 for the Dukes, and Alissa Humphrey took the loss as the pitcher.

Virginia, now 22-16 overall, hosts another top-10 opponent at Palmer Park this weekend as No. 8 Duke comes to town for a three-game series. Game 1 is set for 6pm on Friday.

