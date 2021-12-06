Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    Virginia Squash Teams Dominate Weekend of Competition
    Virginia Squash Teams Dominate Weekend of Competition

    Both the UVA men’s and women’s squash teams went undefeated in a combined six matches this weekend
    Photo courtesy of Virginia Athletics Communications

    Both the UVA men's and women's squash teams went undefeated in a combined six matches this weekend

    The Virginia men’s and women’s squash teams each hosted three matches at the McArthur Squash Center at the Boar’s Head Resort this weekend. The Cavaliers crushed the weekend of competition, with both teams going undefeated in each of their three matches.

    The No. 8 Virginia men’s squash team only lost two of 29 individual matches over the course of the weekend. The Cavaliers defeated No. 11 Dartmouth 7-2 on Friday, No. 13 MIT 9-0 on Saturday, and No. 16 Franklin & Marshall 9-0 on Sunday.

    Omar El Torkey, Taha Dinana, and Cullen Little won each of their three matches without dropping a single game. Aly Hussein and CJ Baldini lost only one game in the entire weekend.

    The No. 5 UVA women’s squash team was even more dominant, beating each of their three opponents without losing a single individual match. The Cavaliers beat No. 12 Dartmouth, No. 27 Georgetown, and No. 17 Franklin & Marshall, each by a score of 9-0.

    Meagan Best, Emma Jinks, Sydney Maxwell, Carolina Baldwin, and Mandy Haywood did not lose a single game the entire weekend. UVA won each of the individual matches against Georgetown and Franklin & Marshall in straight games.

    The UVA women’s squash team improved to 6-2, while the UVA men’s squash team is now 5-4 on the season.

