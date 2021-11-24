Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers this Week

Five Virginia sports teams will be in action this week for a total of seven UVA sporting events.

The Virginia women’s basketball team, fresh of its first victory in 635 days, hosts the Cavalier Classic this weekend. Rhode Island, Long Beach, and Richmond will participate in a series of games at John Paul Jones Arena. UVA will play Rhode Island on Friday and Richmond on Sunday.

The Virginia volleyball team plays the final game of its season on Friday at Boston College.

UVA men’s basketball, currently on a three-game winning streak after defeating Georgia and Providence to claim the Legends Classic Championship, returns home to face Lehigh on Friday night and then Iowa on Monday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Virginia football team plays its regular season finale against Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Clash on Saturday afternoon. The Hoos will be looking to take down the Hokies at Scott Stadium for the second time in three years to reclaim the Commonwealth Cup.

Finally, Virginia wrestling competes in the Mat-Town Open in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania on Sunday.

Read on for details about where and when each UVA sporting event is being played and how to watch the Hoos online.

Friday, November 26th

12pm: Women’s Basketball vs. Rhode Island, John Paul Jones Arena, ACC Network Extra

1pm: Volleyball at Boston College, Power Gym (Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts), ACC Network

7pm: Men’s Basketball vs. Lehigh, John Paul Jones Arena, ACC network

Saturday, November 27th

3:45pm: Football vs. Virginia Tech, Scott Stadium, ACC Network

Sunday, November 28th

All day: Wrestling Mat Town Open (Lock Haven, Pennsylvania)

4pm: Women’s Basketball vs. Richmond, John Paul Jones Arena, ACC Network

Monday, November 29th

7pm: Men’s Basketball vs. Iowa, John Paul Jones Arena, ESPN2

