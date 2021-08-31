Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers this Week

It’s a loaded UVA sports schedule this week, as six Virginia sports teams are in action in a total of ten sporting events.

After a thrilling season-opening 2-1 victory over Western Michigan last Thursday, the Virginia men’s soccer team will play its second game of the season against High Point at Klockner Stadium on Thursday at 7pm. Third-ranked UVA women’s soccer will put its undefeated record to the test with a pair of matches at the Fairfield by Marriott Invitational at JMU. The Cavaliers will play against defending national champion and 10th-ranked Santa Clara at 8pm on Thursday, before taking on JMU on Sunday at 3pm. After going 1-1 in a pair of opening-weekend games against ranked opponents, the UVA field hockey team hits the road for a match at William & Mary at 5pm on Friday. The Virginia volleyball team, which won two out of three matches at the Maryland Invite tournament last weekend, hosts a tournament at Memorial Gymnasium this weekend. The Hoos will play Akron on Friday at 7pm and Winthrop on Saturday at 2pm. UVA cross country has its first event on Saturday morning at the Spider Alumni Open in Richmond. Last, but certainly not least, the Virginia football team begins its 2021 campaign with a game against William & Mary on Saturday night at 7:30pm under the lights at Scott Stadium.

Read on for details about where and when each UVA sporting event is being played and how to watch the Hoos online.

Thursday, September 2nd

7pm: Men’s Soccer vs. High Point, Klockner Stadium, ACC Network Extra

8pm: Women’s Soccer vs. Santa Clara, Sentara Park (JMU)

Friday, September 3rd

5pm: Field Hockey at William & Mary, Busch Field

7pm: Volleyball vs. Akron, Memorial Gymnasium

Saturday, September 4th

9:15am: Cross Country Spider Alumni Open, Pole Green Park (Richmond), SpiderTV Video

2pm: Volleyball vs. Winthrop, Memorial Gymnasium, ACC Network Extra

7:30pm: Football vs. William & Mary, Scott Stadium, ACC/Regional Sports Networks

Sunday, September 5th

12pm: Field Hockey vs. Towson, UVA Turf Field, ACC Network

3pm: Women’s Soccer at JMU, Sentara Park, FloSports

Monday, September 6th

6pm: Men’s Soccer vs. Maryland, Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)