Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers this Week

Eight Virginia sports teams will be in action this weekend for a total of 11 UVA sporting events.

The No. 7 Virginia women’s soccer team, now 8-1 on the season, continues ACC play with two matches this weekend, starting with a huge showdown against the No. 2 and undefeated Duke Blue Devils on Thursday at Klockner Stadium. The Hoos will then head to Raleigh to play NC State on Sunday afternoon. After winning 20 of 26 matches at the Wahoowa Invitational last weekend, the UVA women’s tennis team will split up to compete in two events this weekend, with part of the team playing in the Kitty Harrison Invitational in Chapel Hill and the other part of the team playing in the Fall Ranked Spotlight in Cary, North Carolina. The Virginia men’s tennis team hosts the Orange and Blue Classic at the Boar’s Head Sports Club from Friday through Sunday. The No. 11 Virginia field hockey team continues its stretch of seven consecutive matches against ranked opponents with games at No. 16 Wake Forest on Friday and at home against No. 21 Old Dominion on Sunday. Virginia football looks to bounce back after suffering its first loss of the season at UNC with a home game against Wake Forest on Friday night. The UVA volleyball team begins ACC play with two road matches at NC State on Friday and at North Carolina on Sunday. Finally, Virginia men’s soccer will look to get back on track with two home matches against North Carolina on Saturday afternoon and against VCU on Tuesday night.

Read on for details about where and when each UVA sporting event is being played and how to watch the Hoos online.

Thursday, September 23rd

7pm: Women’s Soccer vs. Duke, Klockner Stadium, ACC Network Extra

Friday, September 24th

All day (through 9/26): Women’s Tennis Kitty Harrison Invitational, Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center (Chapel Hill)

All day (through 9/26): Women’s Tennis Fall Ranked Spotlight, Cary Tennis Center (Cary)

All day (through 9/26) : Men’s Tennis Orange and Blue Classic, Boar’s Head Sports Club

6pm: Field Hockey at Wake Forest, Kentner Stadium (Winston-Salem)

7pm: Football vs. Wake Forest, Scott Stadium, ESPN2

7pm: Volleyball at NC State, Reynolds Coliseum (Raleigh), ACC Network Extra

Saturday, September 25th

4pm: Men’s Soccer vs. North Carolina, Klockner Stadium, ACC Network/Regional Sports Networks

Sunday, September 26th

1pm: Volleyball at North Carolina, Carmichael Arena (Chapel Hill), ACC Network Extra

1pm: Women’s Soccer at NC State, Dail Soccer Field (Raleigh), ACC Network Extra

1pm: Field Hockey vs. Old Dominion, UVA Turf Field, ACC Network Extra

Tuesday, September 28th

7pm: Men’s Soccer vs. VCU, Klockner Stadium, ACC Network Extra