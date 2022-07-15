WATCH: UVA Alum Emily Sonnett Scores First International Goal for USWNT

Emily Sonnett scored her first-career USWNT international goal. Courtesy of USWNT

After nearly seven years of playing for the U.S. Women's National Team, Emily Sonnett has scored her first-career international goal. The UVA alum scored the first goal in Team USA's 3-0 victory over Costa Rica in Thursday's semifinals of the Concacaf W Championship, which serves as qualifiers for both the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sonnett was first called up to the USWNT when she was still a student at UVA back in October 2015. Since then, she has made 68 appearances and was part of the team that won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics as well as the team that won the 2019 FIFA World Cup.

Sonnett enjoyed a decorated career at Virginia. She was a two-time First-Team All-ACC selection, the Most Outstanding Defensive Player of the 2014 NCAA Championships, the 2015 ACC Defensive Player of the Year, and the 2015 ESPNW Soccer Player of the Year. Although she left UVA a semester early to enter the draft for the National Women's Soccer League, where she was drafted No. 1 overall, Sonnett did ultimately graduate with a degree in sociology from the University of Virginia.

Along with fellow UVA alum Becky Sauerbrunn, who serves as the team captain for the USWNT, Sonnett and the Americans will play Canada for the Concacaf W Championship on Monday at 10pm in Monterrey, Mexico.

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter

Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

Read more from Cavaliers Now

UVA Basketball to Host Albany in Non-Conference Play

Matt Moore Selected to 2022 PLL All-Star Game

UVA Basketball Target Milan Momcilovic to Announce Decision on Saturday

UVA Second Baseman Max Cotier Transfers to West Virginia

Highlight Hoos 2021-2022: Dontayvion Wicks | UVA Football

Coastal Carolina Pitcher Nick Parker Transfers to Virginia Baseball

Ranking Virginia's 2022 Football Games From Least to Most Difficult