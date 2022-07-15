Skip to main content

Matt Moore Selected to 2022 PLL All-Star Game

Matt Moore was one of four rookies to be named a PLL All-Star
Matt Moore, Archers Lacrosse Club

Matt Moore was selected to the 2022 PLL All-Star Game.

This will come as no surprise to UVA fans, but Matt Moore is really good at lacrosse.

After playing just five games in his first season of professional lacrosse, Matt Moore has already made a name for himself as one of the best in the sport. Moore was selected to participate in the 2022 PLL All-Star Game, one of four rookies to be named a PLL All-Star halfway through their first seasons. 

Moore, who finished his collegiate career as UVA's all-time leader in career points (277), was drafted by the Archers with the fourth overall pick in the 2022 PLL Draft. In five games, Moore has totaled 14 points on nine goals and five assists. He is third on the team in goals and fourth on the team in points. His 45% shooting percentage is second-best for the Archers. 

Matt Moore will suit up for Team Baptiste, captained by Trevor Baptiste, in the 2022 PLL All-Star Game, which will take place on Saturday at 3:30pm at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. 

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia men's lacrosse news and content: Virginia Men's Lacrosse on Sports Illustrated

Scroll to Continue

Read More

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

UVA Basketball Target Milan Momcilovic to Announce Decision on Saturday

UVA Second Baseman Max Cotier Transfers to West Virginia

Highlight Hoos 2021-2022: Dontayvion Wicks | UVA Football

Elliott, Armstrong, Jackson, Thompson to Represent Virginia at ACC Football Kickoff

Coastal Carolina Pitcher Nick Parker Transfers to Virginia Baseball

Ranking Virginia's 2022 Football Games From Least to Most Difficult

Virginia Basketball to Host Monmouth as Part of Non-Conference Schedule

Milan Momcilovic, Team Herro basketball
Basketball

UVA Basketball Target Milan Momcilovic to Announce Decision on Saturday

By Matt Newton8 hours ago
Max Cotier, Virginia Cavaliers baseball
Baseball

UVA Second Baseman Max Cotier Transfers to West Virginia

By Matt Newton8 hours ago
Dontayvion Wicks Virginia Cavaliers football
Football

Highlight Hoos 2021-2022: Dontayvion Wicks | UVA Football

By Matt NewtonJul 13, 2022
Tony Elliott, Keytaon Thompson, Brennan Armstrong, Nick Jackson, Virginia Cavaliers football
Football

Elliott, Armstrong, Jackson, Thompson to Represent Virginia at ACC Football Kickoff

By Matt NewtonJul 13, 2022
Nick Parker, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers baseball
Baseball

Coastal Carolina Pitcher Nick Parker Transfers to Virginia Baseball

By Matt NewtonJul 13, 2022
Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Billy Kemp IV (4) reacts with wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (3) and quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) after catching a touchdown pass near the end of the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium.
Football

Ranking Virginia's 2022 Football Games From Least to Most Difficult

By Matt NewtonJul 12, 2022
Virginia Cavaliers guard Armaan Franklin (4) dribbles against Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Prudential Center.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball to Host Monmouth as Part of Non-Conference Schedule

By Matt NewtonJul 12, 2022
Trey Murphy, New Orleans Pelicans Summer League
Basketball

Trey Murphy Drops 30 Points in NBA Summer League

By Matt NewtonJul 12, 2022