Matt Moore Selected to 2022 PLL All-Star Game

Matt Moore was selected to the 2022 PLL All-Star Game. Courtesy of PLL Archers

This will come as no surprise to UVA fans, but Matt Moore is really good at lacrosse.

After playing just five games in his first season of professional lacrosse, Matt Moore has already made a name for himself as one of the best in the sport. Moore was selected to participate in the 2022 PLL All-Star Game, one of four rookies to be named a PLL All-Star halfway through their first seasons.

Moore, who finished his collegiate career as UVA's all-time leader in career points (277), was drafted by the Archers with the fourth overall pick in the 2022 PLL Draft. In five games, Moore has totaled 14 points on nine goals and five assists. He is third on the team in goals and fourth on the team in points. His 45% shooting percentage is second-best for the Archers.

Matt Moore will suit up for Team Baptiste, captained by Trevor Baptiste, in the 2022 PLL All-Star Game, which will take place on Saturday at 3:30pm at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

