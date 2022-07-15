UVA Basketball to Host Albany in Non-Conference Play

Virginia has likely finalized its 2022-2023 non-conference basketball schedule with a game against Albany on December 28th in Charlottesville. Courtesy of Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports

Virginia basketball has reportedly added a 10th, and likely final, game to its non-conference slate for the 2022-2023 season. According to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein on Thursday, UVA has scheduled a home game against Albany which will take place on December 28th at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Cavaliers and Great Danes have met only once before, an 84-57 victory for No. 4 seed Virginia over No. 13 seed Albany in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on March 16th, 2007. J.R. Reynolds scored 28 points and Sean Singletary had 23 points and 9 assists to lead Virginia to its first NCAA Tournament win since 1995.

The NCAA permits Division I basketball teams to schedule up to 31 regular season games. With Albany on the schedule, UVA now has 10 non-conference matchups set and 30 total regular season games finalized. Virginia could technically schedule another game, but the Cavaliers have traditionally played 30 regular season games each year.

The Cavaliers will host NC Central (November 7th), Northern Iowa (November 14th), Maryland Eastern-Shore (November 25th), James Madison (December 6th), ,Houston (December 17th), Albany (December 28th), and Monmouth (Date TBA) at John Paul Jones Arena. Virginia is on the road for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge this year and will travel to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan on November 29th. UVA will participate in the Roman Main Event in Las Vegas on November 18th and 20th along with Illinois, UCLA and Baylor. The Cavaliers will face two of those three teams during the tournament with those matchups to be released at a later date.

READ MORE: UVA Basketball Target Milan Momcilovic to Announce Decision on Saturday

Here are the games that have been announced for the 2022-2023 Virginia men's basketball non-conference schedule:

November 7: vs. NC Central

November 14: vs. Northern Iowa

Date TBA: vs. Monmouth

Roman Main Event (Las Vegas)

November 18: vs. Illinois/UCLA/Baylor

November 20: vs Illinois/UCLA Baylor

November 25: vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore

November 29: at Michigan (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)

December 6th: vs. James Madison

December 17th: vs. Houston

December 28th: vs. Albany

We also have the matchups and locations, but not the dates, for Virginia's 20-game ACC basketball schedule for the 2022-2023 season:

Home and Away: Louisville, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Florida State, North Carolina, Syracuse

Home only: Clemson, Duke, NC State, Notre Dame

Away only: Georgia Tech, Miami, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest

