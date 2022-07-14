Skip to main content

UVA Basketball Target Milan Momcilovic to Announce Decision on Saturday

The four-star forward will announce his college decision this Saturday at 5pm
Milan Momcilovic, Team Herro basketball

Milan Momcilovic will announce his college decision on Saturday.

The second commitment in the Virginia basketball recruiting class of 2023 could come as soon as Saturday. UVA target Milan Momcilovic, a four-star power forward from Pewaukee, Wisconsin, will announce his commitment decision on Saturday at 5pm, as reported by On3's Joe Tipton on Thursday. Momcilovic's final six schools are Iowa State, Michigan State, UCLA, Virginia, Minnesota, and Louisville. 

Follow Milan Momcilovic on Twitter and Instagram

A 6'8", 205-pound forward, Momcilovic is ranked the No. 1 player in Wisconsin, the No. 8 power forward in the nation, and the No. 34 overall prospect in the class of 2023. Momcilovic took an official visit to Virginia in early June and also visited Iowa State, Minnesota, UCLA, and Michigan State.

“Tony Bennett is an all-time great coach, and Virginia is an all-time great program," Momcilovic told On3's Jamie Shaw ahead of his official visit. "Going there will be very cool. Leon Bond is from my area in Wisconsin, and he committed there. He has been really talking it up, so that would be cool.”

Multiple members of the Virginia coaching staff, including head coach Tony Bennett, have seen Momcilovic play live in the last couple of weeks. Bennett sat courtside for three of Momcilovic's games at the Nike EYBL event in Kansas City last week. Iowa State is considered the slight favorite to land a commitment from Momcilovic, with Bennett and the Cavaliers not far behind. 

UVA is seeking its second commitment in the class of 2023, having already landed another state's No. 1 prospect in 6'10" forward Blake Buchanan (Coeur D'Alene, Idaho), who announced his commitment to Virginia on July 3rd.

Stay updated on all the latest Virginia basketball recruiting news, including offers, visits, and commitments here: Latest Virginia Basketball Recruiting News and Updates

Virginia Cavaliers

