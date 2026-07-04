Which UVA programs are closest to a national championship?

This academic year, Virginia won a pair of national championships (men’s tennis, women’s swimming and diving). Factoring in yet another elite showing in the Learfield Directors Cup, Athletic Director Carla Williams is leading one of the most productive athletic departments across the entire NCAA.

The Cavaliers continue to add to their national title tally — and will certainly contend for more in various sports next year. Here are the top five programs closest to hoisting a trophy.

Coach Ryan Odom led Virginia to 30 wins last season — and now his Cavaliers are running it back for another campaign. Virginia’s continuity is enviable. Along with some promising portal additions, the Cavaliers are a fair pick to contend for a national title. Virginia could be ranked as a top-10 team early in the season and will have ample chance to prove itself against elite teams.

4: Field hockey

Virginia field hockey is consistently one of the best programs in the country. There’s just one ram-sized issue — the path to a national title requires beating archrival North Carolina. It is a simple yet absurdly challenging task.

If the Cavaliers can avenge some recent postseason demons and beat the Tar Heels, they would prove themselves worthy of winning the NCAA Tournament.

3: Men’s golf

The Cavaliers have come close to a national title the last few seasons. Unfortunately for Virginia, superstar Ben James has exhausted eligibility. Coach Bowen Sargent — the ACC Coach of the Year once again — has some reloading to do. Even so, the Cavaliers should be one of the ACC’s top teams and a genuine contender for a national championship.

2: Men’s tennis

One of Virginia’s defending national champion teams, men’s tennis should be a favorite to repeat. The loss of Mans Dahlberg will hurt — but the Cavaliers return Dylan Dietrich, Jangjun Kim, Keegan Rice and more. Virginia has one of the best cores in the entire country.

1: Women’s swimming and diving

Some writers predicted a decline for Virginia swimming last season. Without a Walsh on the roster, the Cavaliers were accused of lacking a superstar.

It did not matter. Virginia set several records at the national championships, and ran away with yet another team title in blowout fashion. The rule that an object in motion stays in motion is applicable here. Barring a historic effort from Stanford, Texas or Florida, the Cavaliers should be the overwhelming favorite to win the national championship. Again.