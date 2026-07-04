Which UVA programs are closest to a national championship?
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This academic year, Virginia won a pair of national championships (men’s tennis, women’s swimming and diving). Factoring in yet another elite showing in the Learfield Directors Cup, Athletic Director Carla Williams is leading one of the most productive athletic departments across the entire NCAA.
The Cavaliers continue to add to their national title tally — and will certainly contend for more in various sports next year. Here are the top five programs closest to hoisting a trophy.
5: Men’s basketball
Coach Ryan Odom led Virginia to 30 wins last season — and now his Cavaliers are running it back for another campaign. Virginia’s continuity is enviable. Along with some promising portal additions, the Cavaliers are a fair pick to contend for a national title. Virginia could be ranked as a top-10 team early in the season and will have ample chance to prove itself against elite teams.
4: Field hockey
Virginia field hockey is consistently one of the best programs in the country. There’s just one ram-sized issue — the path to a national title requires beating archrival North Carolina. It is a simple yet absurdly challenging task.
If the Cavaliers can avenge some recent postseason demons and beat the Tar Heels, they would prove themselves worthy of winning the NCAA Tournament.
3: Men’s golf
The Cavaliers have come close to a national title the last few seasons. Unfortunately for Virginia, superstar Ben James has exhausted eligibility. Coach Bowen Sargent — the ACC Coach of the Year once again — has some reloading to do. Even so, the Cavaliers should be one of the ACC’s top teams and a genuine contender for a national championship.
2: Men’s tennis
One of Virginia’s defending national champion teams, men’s tennis should be a favorite to repeat. The loss of Mans Dahlberg will hurt — but the Cavaliers return Dylan Dietrich, Jangjun Kim, Keegan Rice and more. Virginia has one of the best cores in the entire country.
1: Women’s swimming and diving
Some writers predicted a decline for Virginia swimming last season. Without a Walsh on the roster, the Cavaliers were accused of lacking a superstar.
It did not matter. Virginia set several records at the national championships, and ran away with yet another team title in blowout fashion. The rule that an object in motion stays in motion is applicable here. Barring a historic effort from Stanford, Texas or Florida, the Cavaliers should be the overwhelming favorite to win the national championship. Again.
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Xander Tilock is a new staff writer for Virginia on SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he was named the Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. He authored the publication’s most articles since 2017. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films. Follow Xander on X @xandertilockFollow xandertilock