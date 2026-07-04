Fourth of July: Virginia’s best victories in the other original states

In the past academic year, Virginia authored all-time victories across the country. From national championships to NCAA Tournament wins and more, the Cavaliers made 2025-26 a year to remember.

In honor of the Fourth of July, here is a rewind to the best wins this year in the 13 original states — excluding New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Jersey, and Delaware for rarity.

Georgia: Two national championships in three months

Both of Virginia’s national titles this year came in the Peach State — women’s swimming and diving captured theirs in Atlanta in late March, while men’s tennis earned theirs in Athens, Ga. in late May.

When the Cavaliers went down to Georgia, good things happened. Men’s basketball beat Georgia Tech by nearly 30 points this year. That domination could be worthy of the header in most states, but not this one.

North Carolina: 16-6 win over No. 5 North Carolina in men’s lacrosse, ACC championship

In an ACC Tournament run for the ages, the Cavaliers took down No. 1 Notre Dame and No. 5 North Carolina over the span of three days. Virginia dominated in Charlotte, N.C. — beating the Fighting Irish by five goals and the Tar Heels by 10.

Sweeping Notre Dame was impressive. Blasting North Carolina to win the ACC title takes the cake, though.

Virginia: 27-7 win over Virginia Tech in football

The Commonwealth Clash needs no introduction. This win propelled the Cavaliers to their 10th win of the regular season and an appearance in the ACC Championship Game. In one of the more dominant showings in Commonwealth Clash history, Virginia Tech only crossed midfield one time all game.

Virginia fans strolled the field, a “State Champions” graphic glowed on the jumbotron and Coach Tony Elliott added another signature victory to the most wins the program has ever won in a single season.

Maryland: 11-10 win over No. 3 Johns Hopkins in men’s lacrosse (2024)

The Cavaliers have gone 0-4 against their northern neighbors over the past two seasons. Some of those losses have come by just one goal. But back in 2024, Virginia headed up to Towson, Md. to take on the rival Blue Jays with a ticket to Championship Weekend on the line. It took two overtime periods, but in the end, Connor Shellenberger sent Johns Hopkins home with this all-time goal. No. 1 sent the Cavaliers to Philadelphia with this walk-off:

New York: 2-1 win over No. 4 Syracuse in field hockey

Virginia was dominant in field hockey this season, never dipping below No. 4 in the national rankings. The Cavaliers beat seven ranked opponents in the regular season — the one with the highest ranking was No. 4 Syracuse.

Just two days removed from a win at No. 13 Boston College, Virginia had limited rest before heading into another top-tier ACC bout. It turned into a gritty, defensive battle. Mia Abello scored with 54 seconds left in regulation and Virginia held on to win.

Massachusetts: 17-14 win over No. 10 Boston College in women’s lacrosse

This game was played in Charlottesville, but it is Virginia’s most notable recent victory over the Massachusetts-based school. In the ACC, Boston College is only a contender in women’s lacrosse and field hockey. An upset win over the ranked Eagles came in one sport recently.

South Carolina: 4-2 win over No. 18 Clemson in women’s tennis

With a perfect ACC record on the line, women’s tennis travelled to Clemson, S.C. to take on a formidable Tigers team. Melodie Collard contributed points in both doubles and singles play, including the game-clinching singles point.

Clemson cut the Cavalier lead to 3-2, with the chance to tie. The Tigers then took the first point on Collard — but she responded by winning sets 6-3 and 6-1 to win the day for Virginia.

Pennsylvania: 24-19 win over No. 23 Pitt in football (2024)

If Virginia did not have one of the hardest schedules in the ACC in 2024, perhaps that could have been the breakout year for Elliott’s program. The Cavaliers were 5-4 after taking down a ranked Pitt team on the road.

Virginia went on to end the year on a three-game losing streak (at No. 8 Notre Dame, No. 13 SMU and at Virginia Tech). But for a moment, the Cavaliers’ triumph in Pittsburgh was just the second ranked win in the Elliott era. Virginia had hope.