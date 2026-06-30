Who belongs on Virginia's coaching Mount Rushmore?

Spoiler alert: If you're a member of Tony Bennett's family or his fan club, you might want to stop reading now.

Today's assignment is to select a Mount Rushmore of University of Virginia coaches. That's a challenging assignment for a school that has been around for more than two centuries, has competed in intercollegiate athletics for nearly that long, and has won 37 national team titles.

One of those was the 2019 crown won by Bennett's men's basketball team, and it stands as the most memorable moment in school sports history for many alumni and supporters. That was part of Bennett's stellar 15-year tenure that also included four Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season titles (plus two shared), two ACC tournament crowns, and two national coach of the year honors.

For some readers, that might ensure Bennett makes our list, perhaps even with top billing. But if we're being true to the Rushmore theme, there are only four spots available, and there's plenty of competition.

To be clear, this isn't a knock on Bennett, who at the very least deserves a plaque at the base of our fictional monument detailing his achievement. But while he took over a program on a downturn, Terry Holland took the Cavaliers to two Final Fours and produced a three-time national player of the year in Ralph Sampson a few decades earlier.

And isn't summer the best time for these kinds of debates before the arrival of a new school year full of games and meets? So before you cancel your season tickets or break your laptop in anger, consider these other worthy candidates (presented in alphabetical order) and their impact, both during their tenures and in comparison to the years before and after them:

BRUCE ARENA

Men's soccer, 1978-95

A year before Arena arrived from his alma mater, Cornell, as head coach in 1978, the Cavaliers had posted the most wins (12-6-1) in the program's 37-year history. He quickly raised the bar exponentially.

Aside from an 8-9-1 blip in 1980, Arena never posted a losing record in 18 seasons in Charlottesville. His 295-58-32 record included nine ACC titles and five NCAA championships, including four in a row from 1991-94. (The Cavaliers shared the 1989 title with Santa Clara after playing 150 minutes in frigid conditions). He left the program in good hands with his former player and assistant, George Gelnovatch, who led Virginia to the 2009 and 2014 national title.

His Virginia roster included future U.S. Men's National Team standouts Claudia Reyna, Jeff Agoos, John Harkes, Ben Olsen and Tony Meola. After stepping down in 1995, Arena also served two stints (1998-2006 and 2016-18) as coach of the national squad and won three Major League Soccer Cup titles (two with D.C. United and three with the L.A. Galaxy). He currently coaches the San Jose Earthquakes.

Mar 18, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers swimmer Kate Douglass celebrates with head coach Todd Desorbo after winning the 100 butterfly at the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships at Georgia Tech. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

TODD DeSORBO

Swimming, 2017-present

"Dynasty" is a word that gets thrown around lightly. But it's hard to find a better term for what DeSorbo has built in less than a decade on Grounds.

No women's swim team in NCAA Division I history has even produced a longer string of national titles than the Cavaliers' current six-year streak. Four of them featured Gretchen Walsh, the 2025 Honda Cup winner, as the nation's top female athlete. Even without her, though, the Cavaliers scored more points (589) in winning this year's NCAA meet than they had in any of their previous five.

The only other Division I coach with a six-year streak of national titles was the legendary Doc Counsilman with Indiana's men from 1968-73. DeSorbo's run of national coach of the year honors also sits at six.

He was also named head coach of the U.S. women's team for the 2024 Olympics, which featured five current or former Cavaliers, including Walsh and Kate Douglass. The Americans won 19 medals (six gold), including mixed relays.

And lest you think he's concentrating too much on the women, DeSorbo has recently signed several of the nation's top high school recruits to his men's team, which sent six swimmers to this year's NCAA championships.

January 30, 2009; Charlottesville, VA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Debbie Ryan yells at her team during a timeout against the Maryland Terrapins in the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. Virginia won 89-81. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

DEBBIE RYAN

Women's basketball, 1977-2011

Before Ryan arrived on Grounds, Virginia had been a coeducational institution for less than a decade, and the women's basketball program was just four years old. Under her leadership, the Cavaliers grew up quickly.

After enduring an 8-17 debut season, she finished under .500 just once (13-16 in 2003-04) over the next 33 years. That stretch included 11 ACC regular-season championships, three ACC tournament titles, three consecutive Final Fours from 1990-92, and a 739-324 overall record.

The only blemish on her resume was a lack of a national title, but she came excruciatingly close, dropping the 1991 title game 70-67 to Tennessee in overtime.

Ryan was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008, but her legacy extends far beyond the playing court. After being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, she became an advocate for awareness and treatment. And she introduced the basketball world to two of the women's game's greatest coaches: Geno Auriemma (a former Virginia assistant) and Dawn Staley (the All-America point guard on her Final Four teams).

Unknown date and location; USA; FILE PHOTO; Virginia Cavaliers head coach George Welsh looks on during the 1993 season. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos- Imagn Images | RVR Photos - Imagn Images

GEORGE WELSH

Football, 1982-2000

Degree of difficulty is a diving term, but it just as easily could apply to George Welsh's coaching career.

After setting a school record by winning 55 games in nine seasons at his alma mater, Navy, Welsh in 1982 took on the challenge of a Virginia program that had posted just two winning seasons in the previous three decades. He went 2-9 in his debut season, then finished under,500 just once more (3-6) over the next 18 years en route to his 2004 induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Included in that run was Virginia's first bowl game in school history (a 27-24 victory over Purdue in the 1984 Peach Bowl), a share of the 1989 and 1995 ACC titles, and 11 more bowl appearances. Then there was a heady three-week span in 1990 when the Cavaliers sat atop the national polls en route to a 7-0 start that eventually imploded after a thumb injury to star quarterback Shawn Moore.

Still, against all odds, Welsh made the Cavaliers relevant nationally. He retired after the 2000 season as the ACC's winningest coach at the time (134-86-3), a mark that was subsequently eclipsed by Florida State's Bobby Bowden and Clemson's Dabo Swinney at schools better known for gridiron success. And in the quarter-century after his departure, Virginia has finished with winning season records just nine times under four head coaches.