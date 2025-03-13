Anthony Britton: Virginia Entering "Foundation Phase" in Spring Football
UVA Football 2025 Record: 0-0
Spring football turns the page, symbolizing the start of the new season. As the flowers blossom and establish their roots, Anthony Britton sees similar growth at the Hardie Football Operations Center for him and his fellow Cavalier teammates.
"We're in the foundation phase. And with these new guys, it's really about learning the plays, the schemes, what to do, what not to do, and then also learning the culture [and] being able to come together as a team," said Britton on the first day of Virginia's spring football practices.
Britton, who enters his third season, looks to build on a strong year, which included notable performances against North Carolina, where he had a career-high ten tackles, and against Pittsburgh, where he had 1.5 sacks.
"Anthony [Britton] has the chance to be a special player while he's here," said Virginia associate head coach and defensive tackles coach Kevin Downing. "He's big, he moves well for his size and he's strong."
"I can tell everybody missed playing football... I know I did. I didn't know I did until I got out there," said Britton. "So it was definitely fun being back out there, running with everybody. Everybody's really excited."
With 19 incoming transfers and potentially more on the way, Britton says the team is currently in the "foundation phase" as the team looks to build chemistry and establish its preliminary schemes before the "building" and "construction phases." Further, with these new transfers, Britton anticipates a higher level of focus and tenacity this spring.
"I think it'll be a great season, one for rotation, two, it's definitely going to push us, the guys who are already in the room, to push even harder, to not slack off and maybe even potentially lose our spot," said Britton when asked about UVa's new-look defensive line unit in 2025.
Britton, Jahmeer Carter, and Jason Hammond, who is out this spring, are the primary returners. At the same time, Alabama transfer Hunter Osborne will look to make his presence felt in a defensive tackle room coached by Kevin Downing.
Last year, the strategy in the defensive tackle room was to have two rotating units of defensive tackles, one for pass and one for rush, with the approach to wear down opposing offensive lines. In 2025, the new strategy is to have every lineman in the room be an expert on all fronts to have the best defensive tackles on the field at all times.
"I feel like that would definitely help us just keep one set group out there instead of having to switch and rotate a whole bunch," said Britton of the team's new strategy for the defensive tackles.
Personally, Britton looks to build relationships with his fellow defensive tackles and build a tightly knit group headed into the fall.
"I feel like my big goal here is to be able to connect on a different, deeper level with my newer teammates," said Britton. "Building that connection with the guys, and personally working on my technique, footwork, and sharpening up on pass game and pass rush."
With spring camp only just starting, Britton will look to battle for a starting spot heading into the fall.
