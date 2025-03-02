Virginia Football: Five Players to Watch in Spring Football
With spring practices set to start for Virginia Football on March 3rd, here are five players to keep your eye this March and April:
Quarterback Chandler Morris
Projected QB1 in 2025 will take his first reps in an orange and blue uniform this spring; the question is, does he live up to the hype? The hype starts at TCU, where Morris beat out Max Duggan at the start of the 2022 season. Morris picked up an injury in the opening game of the season before Duggan led the Horned Frogs to a national championship appearance, a team that could've gone just as far with Morris. This past season at North Texas, Morris finished 4th in the nation in passing touchdowns with 31 and 5th in passing yards with 3,774. Morris also has mobility as a runner, scoring four rushing touchdowns in 2024. As the likely starter at quarterback, he will be the No. 1 player to watch this spring in Charlottesville and the primary barometer for how far the Cavs can go in 2025.
Cornerback Ja'Son Prevard
Virginia will likely utilize the spring portal in search of more cornerbacks to bulk up its depth. Before that, the Cavaliers have an entire spring camp to get through, and with that, Ja'son Prevard will have the chance to show his skill. Prevard, who transfers in from Morgan State, is an X-factor on the defensive side of the ball for the Hoos. In an area of the field where Virginia lacks depth, if Prevard steps up this spring, it would be a massive win for Tony Elliott and John Rudzinski's defense heading into the fall. Prevard had 19 tackles, five pass breakups, and one interception in 2024.
Defensive Lineman Hunter Osborne
Who would've thought the there would be an Alabama defensive lineman joining the Hoos this spring? Although Osborne did not play much during his time with the Crimson Tide, he has spent the past two seasons developing in Tuscaloosa and is poised for a breakout year in Charlottesville. It'll be interesting to see if Osborne can make his presence felt early and often for a Virginia defensive line looking for vast improvement in 2025.
Wide Receiver Trell Harris
The one non-transfer on this list, Trell Harris returns after missing the majority of last season with an injury. When Harris was healthy, he was a star for the Hoos, racking up over 200 yards and two touchdowns in his first three games in Charlottesville. Harris, who will likely command the wide receiver room alongside Purdue transfer Jahmal Edrine, will have the opportunity to showcase his abilities now that he is fully healthy.
Quarterback Daniel Kaelin
Virginia's first commitment in the portal this cycle, Daniel Kaelin flew under the radar after Chandler Morris's commitment a day later. The Nebraska product, although set to battle for the keys to the offense down the line against Bjorn Jurgensen and Cole Geer, will be in Charlottesville this spring and has the opportunity to prove his skill up against a top-notch signal-caller in Morris. Not so long ago, a freshman, Anthony Colandrea, was the story of spring camp despite Virginia having a veteran transfer and expected starter Tony Muskett in the same QB room heading into the 2023 season. With Kaelin and Morris already training in Charlottesville, keep an eye out for how Kaelin performs in the present and future of Virginia football.
Spring camp is set to start Monday, March 3rd.
