2025 ACC Baseball Tournament Bracket: Seeding, Matchups, Dates, and Times Officially Set
Virginia has been one of the hottest teams in the ACC over the past couple of weeks and they head into the ACC Tournament with plenty of momentum. It looked like the Cavaliers were out of the running for a spot in the NCAA Tournament, but now they are firmly in the mix, but a good ACC Tournament would go a long way towards locking up a spot.
On the game’s second pitch, Teel doubled to left field to set up a Chris Arroyo two-run home run later in the inning. The homer was Arroyo’s 11th of the season and put the Cavaliers up 2-0.
The home-standing Hokies cut the Cavalier advantage in half with a solo leadoff home run from Ben Watson in the bottom of the first.
Two innings later, Ference pushed the UVA lead to 3-1 with a solo home run of his own in the top of the third. The dinger was Ference’s ninth of the season.
After allowing a pair of one-out singles in the bottom second, Valincius retired the next nine Virginia Tech batters he faced before surrendering a one-out single in the fifth.
Alex Markus relieved Valincius with two outs in the seventh. Markus ended the inning by stranding a pair of Hokie base runners with a groundball to second.
In the eighth, Markus neutralized another Virginia Tech threat with a strikeout and throwout from Ference to end the frame.
Matt Lanzendorfer picked up his team-leading fifth save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning to crystallize the 3-1 Virginia victory and the series win over Virginia Tech.
Here is the full bracket for next week:
1st Round (Tuesday, May 20th)
Game 1: No. 9 Miami vs No. 16 Cal (9:00 a.m. E.T.)
Game 2: No. 12 Virginia Tech vs No. 13 Stanford (1:00 p.m. ET)
Game 3: No. 10 Louisville vs No. 15 Pitt (5:00 p.m. ET)
Game 4: No. 11 Notre Dame vs No. 15 Boston College (9:00 p.m. ET)
2nd Round (Wednesday, May 21st)
Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs No.8 Wake Forest (9:00 a.m. ET)
Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs No. 5 Clemson (1:00 p.m. ET)
Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs No. 7 Duke (5:00 p.m. ET)
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs No. 6 Virginia (9:00 p.m. ET)
Quarterfinals (Thursday, May 22nd)
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs No. 1 Georgia Tech (3:00 p.m. ET)
Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs No. 4 NC State (7:00 p.m. ET)
Quarterfinals (Friday, May 23rd)
Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs No. 2 Florida State (3:00 p.m. ET)
Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs No. 3 North Carolina (7:00 p.m. ET)