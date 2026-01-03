No.21 Virginia vs NC State Live Updates | NCAA Basketball

1st Half

2:47- UVA leads NC State 33-18. Sam Lewis is now up to 15 points and is 3-4 from three.

7:13- UVA leads NC State 23-13. Virginia has held NC State to 5-17 shooting from the field while UVA is 5-13 from three.

Pregame

Virginia is going back to their normal starting lineup today:

G-Malik Thomas

G- Sam Lewis

G- Dallin Hall

F- Thijs De Ridder

C- Johann Grunloh

Virginia's ACC opener did not go as planned and now the Cavaliers are going to need a bounce back.

After losing to Virginia Tech in a triple overtime thriller, UVA is back on the road today to face NC State, one of the preseason favorites in the conference. The Wolfpack are 10-4 heading into this game and are ranked in the top 25 of the current KenPom Ratings, coming in at No. 24.

Will Virginia be able to bounce back today and get their first ACC win of the season? Stay tuned in right here for the latest updates from Raleigh!

