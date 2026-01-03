Cavaliers Now

No.21 Virginia vs NC State Live Updates | NCAA Basketball

Can Virginia find a way to bounce back from their loss to Virginia Tech and get a win vs NC State?
Jackson Caudell|
Dec 31, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs de Ridder (28) drives to the basket as Virginia Tech Hokies center Christian Gurdak (32) defends during the first overtime period at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
Dec 31, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs de Ridder (28) drives to the basket as Virginia Tech Hokies center Christian Gurdak (32) defends during the first overtime period at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

In this story:

Virginia Cavaliers

1st Half

2:47- UVA leads NC State 33-18. Sam Lewis is now up to 15 points and is 3-4 from three.

7:13- UVA leads NC State 23-13. Virginia has held NC State to 5-17 shooting from the field while UVA is 5-13 from three.

Pregame

Virginia is going back to their normal starting lineup today:

G-Malik Thomas

G- Sam Lewis

G- Dallin Hall

F- Thijs De Ridder

C- Johann Grunloh

Virginia's ACC opener did not go as planned and now the Cavaliers are going to need a bounce back.

After losing to Virginia Tech in a triple overtime thriller, UVA is back on the road today to face NC State, one of the preseason favorites in the conference. The Wolfpack are 10-4 heading into this game and are ranked in the top 25 of the current KenPom Ratings, coming in at No. 24.

Will Virginia be able to bounce back today and get their first ACC win of the season? Stay tuned in right here for the latest updates from Raleigh!

More Virginia Basketball News:

Published | Modified
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Share on XFollow jacksoncaudell
Home/Basketball