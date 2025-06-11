Former Virginia Pitcher Andrew Abbott Tosses First Career Shutout

Andrew Abbott throws his first career complete game shutout!



9 IP

3 H

0 ER

1 BB

5 K

110 Pitches



He’s the first Red since Trevor Bauer in 2020 (who went on to win the Cy Young) to have an ERA under 2.00 and 60+ strikeouts through his first 11 starts of the season! pic.twitter.com/P50ihqUc7M