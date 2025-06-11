Former Virginia Pitcher Andrew Abbott Tosses First Career Shutout
Former Virginia pitcher Andrew Abbott has quickly made his name known in three seasons in the MLB as a member of the Cincinnati Reds. On Tuesday night, Abbott added an impressive accolade to his outstanding 2025 season, his first shutout in the pros in a 1-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians.
At Progressive Field, Abbott allowed a mere three hits while tossing 77 strikes on 110 pitches, striking out five batters, and walking only one as he pitched all nine innings en route to the Reds fifth straight victory.
In the ninth inning, Abbott walked the Guardians' leadoff hitter before forcing a double play from the next batter, David Fry. In response, Cleveland's third hitter, All-Star baseman Jose Ramirez, nailed a base hit up the middle, threatening to end Abbott's shutout.
After that, Abbott faced Carlos Santana and quickly threw two quick strikes. Then, Santana drilled a pop-up to center field, which was gloved by Will Benson at the warning track to seal the Virginia alum's first MLB shutout.
The win moves Abbott to 6-1 on the season as he boasts an impressive 1.87 ERA, a mark that places him in the top sixth in ERA this season in the MLB.
In his third season in the MLB, Abbott is on track for his best-ever professional season.
After being drafted 53rd in the 2021 MLB Draft, Abbott spent two years in the minor leagues before receiving the call-up in 2023. In his first season in the MLB, Abbott recorded an 8-6 record where he posted a 3.87 ERA along with throwing 120 strikeouts on 109.1 innings pitched.
In 2024, Abbott played six more games, recording a 10-10 record. He threw for 114 strikeouts, lowered his ERA to 3.72, and allowed 127 hits through 20 games compared to 100 in 14 the year prior.
Abbott is off to a powerful start this year, as he currently has a 6-1 record and a 1.87 ERA with 64 strikeouts.
At Virginia, Abbott was the second pitcher in Virginia history to strike out over 300 batters in his career. In his final season at UVa, the Lynchburg, Virginia native registered a 2.87 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 17 starts and 19 total appearances en route to a first-team All-ACC selection and a consensus second-team All-American.
Also in his senior year, Abbott recorded a 9-6 record and helped lead the Cavaliers to a 5th-place finish at the College World Series in Omaha.
A fun fact: Abbott was initially drafted as a high schooler in the 36th round of the 2017 MLB Draft, but he decided to forgo the draft and play collegiate baseball at Virginia.
After another dominant outing, Abbott will rest up and wait his turn in the rotation as he looks to help the Reds to their first playoff appearance since 2020.
In other Virginia baseball news in the MLB, this past weekend, Kyle Teel made his MLB debut on Friday, June 6th, as he served as catcher and batted sixth in the order for the Chicago White Sox. Teel has now played in four games and recorded three hits and two runs during that stretch.