How to Watch: Virginia Baseball vs Southern Miss In Hattiesburg Regional Elimination Game

Virginia Baseball is one loss away from having their season end.

After a 15-7 defeat at the hands of Jacksonville State last night, UVA cannot lose another game. If they can beat the Golden Eagles later this afternoon, Virginia will eliminate the top-seeded host and advance to Sunday, where they would face the loser of today's winner-bracket game between Little Rock and Jacksonville State.

Game Information

Current Record: Virginia (36-22, 14-16 ACC) vs Southern Miss (44-16, 22-8 Sun Belt)

Where: Hattiesburg, MS (Pete Taylor Park)

Date and Times: Saturday, May 30th at 2:00 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM/WINA.com)

Expected Pitching Matchup

The pitching matchup for this game have not been announced.

I would suspect that UVA is going to throw out one of John Paone, Max Stammel, or Kyle Johnson in tomorrow's game.

Against Jacksonville State, UVA used its top bullpen arms, and it will be interesting to see how Chris Pollard decides to manage this game. Lucas Hartman, Kevin Jaxel, and Noah Yoder all throw last night against the Gamecocks.

Southern Miss has one of the best pitching staffs in the country and will have a deep array of choices to throw in this game against a UVA offense that strikes out a lot.

Game Preview

So how can Virginia keep their season alive in Hattiesburg today?

The best thing would be to have a good night on the mound. The Golden Eagles have an elite pitching staff, and given UVA's propensity to strike out and leave guys on base, I don't know that Virginia is going to be able to put a lot of runs in today's game. They did get seven against the Gamecocks last night, but they did not score in the first four innings of the game and by the time that they did get going, things were already well out of hand.

Southern Miss did not impress on offense against Little Rock yesterday, losing 7-4. The Golden Eagles much hyped pitching staff gave up 14 hits to Little Rock, and UVA has more top-end talent than the Trojans do.

Given how Virginia has played over the past month or so and how they looked last night against Jacksonville State, it is hard to see them pulling out a win today against Southern Miss. However, their lineup could get hot and surprise with a performance on the mound to get to Sunday and keep their season alive.

We will just have to wait and see what the Hoos bring today.