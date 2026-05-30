The soccer world descends upon the Hungarian capital of Budapest for the 2026 Champions League final, as holders Paris Saint-Germain lock horns with Premier League champions Arsenal.

It’s a rare collision of capital cities on this stage, as the London-based Gunners attempt to lift this trophy for the very first time. They’ve already enjoyed the euphoria of reclaiming the domestic title after 22 years, and while Mikel Arteta’s men have failed to win hearts and minds, they’d be discussed as an undeniably great team if victory is earned on Saturday.

Bypassing PSG will be no mean feat, especially when you consider the Parisians’ outstanding recent record against English opposition, which includes a two-legged win over Arsenal in last season’s semifinals.

Luis Enrique‘s side are feared for their attacking might, but they’ve ground out victories in this competition to reach the showpiece event for a second consecutive year. They’re chasing history in Budapest, with only one team ever retaining their Champions League crown in modern times.

We’re set for a captivating battle between resilience and romance on Saturday evening. Here’s how you can watch the 2026 Champions League final around the world.

What Time Does PSG vs. Arsenal Kick Off?

Location : Budapest, Hungary

: Budapest, Hungary Stadium : Puskás Arena

: Puskás Arena Date : Saturday, May 30

: Saturday, May 30 Kick-off Time : 5 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT

: 5 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT Referee: Daniel Siebert (GER)

Daniel Siebert (GER) VAR: Bastian Dankert (GER)

How to Watch PSG vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream

PSG beat Arsenal in last season’s semifinals. | Lars Baron/UEFA/Getty Images

It was revealed earlier this month that the Champions League final will not be available on free-to-air television in the United Kingdom for the very first time. Saturday’s game will only be shown on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, as well as their streaming hub, HBO Max.

There’s far more choice for those tuning in from the United States. The CBS Sports Network, DAZN, fuboTV and Paramount+ will provide English-speaking broadcasts, while TUDN, UniMás, Univision and ViX are offering Spanish coverage.

DAZN and fuboTV are also streaming the game in Canada. TNT Sports is an alternative to FOX and HBO Max in Mexico.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, HBO Max United States CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN USA, DAZN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico TNT Sports, FOX Mexico, Max Mexico

What’s Next for PSG, Arsenal?

Both teams have plenty of representatives at this summer’s World Cup, which gets underway in less than two weeks.

Players will reconvene for preseason at various points in July, with Arsenal currently scheduled to take on Real Betis in Dublin on August 5. They’ll also face Manchester City in the Community Shield a week before the 2026–27 campaign gets underway.

In April, it was confirmed that PSG will meet Manchester United in Gothenberg for a preseason friendly on August 8.

The winner will take on Europa League winners Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup on August 12. The site of this season’s Conference League final, the Red Bull Arena, will play host.

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