LIVE Updates: No. 23 Virginia Cavaliers vs California Baseball, Game Two Score
Bottom of the 1st
Top of the 1st
Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for Cal. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st
Pregame
RHP John Paone (1-3, 5.56 ERA, 43.2 IP, 19 BB, 50 SO) is on the mound today for the Cavaliers, and here is how Virginia is going to line up for game two in this series:
1. CF AJ Gracia
2. 2B Joe Tiroly
3. 1B Sam Harris
4. LF Harrison Didawick
5. C Jake Weatherspoon
6. DH Kyle Johnson
7. 1B Antonio Perrotta
8. SS RJ Holmes
9. 3B Noah Murray
Virginia fell behind early against Cal thanks to a grand slam from the Golden Bears, but they got their own grand slam just moments later from Kyle Johnson that cut the lead to 5-4. However, UVA would not score again in the game and they will look to snap their four-game losing streak in ACC play this afternoon.
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell