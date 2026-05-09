LIVE Updates: No. 23 Virginia Cavaliers vs California Baseball, Game Two Score

Bottom of the 1st

Top of the 1st

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for Cal. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st

Pregame

RHP John Paone (1-3, 5.56 ERA, 43.2 IP, 19 BB, 50 SO) is on the mound today for the Cavaliers, and here is how Virginia is going to line up for game two in this series:

1. CF AJ Gracia

2. 2B Joe Tiroly

3. 1B Sam Harris

4. LF Harrison Didawick

5. C Jake Weatherspoon

6. DH Kyle Johnson

7. 1B Antonio Perrotta

8. SS RJ Holmes

9. 3B Noah Murray

Virginia fell behind early against Cal thanks to a grand slam from the Golden Bears, but they got their own grand slam just moments later from Kyle Johnson that cut the lead to 5-4. However, UVA would not score again in the game and they will look to snap their four-game losing streak in ACC play this afternoon.