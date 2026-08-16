Yankees vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Sunday, Aug. 16

The Toronto Blue Jays are 12-5 in their last 17 games and have catapulted themselves back into the playoff picture, sitting just 0.5 games back from the Texas Rangers for a wildcard.

That makes their matinee matchup with the New York Yankees a big one. They have an opportunity to sweep their divisional rival after having beaten them in the first two games of their three-game series. A win and a Rangers' loss to the Athletics would put them in sole possession of the final playoff spot.

Meanwhile, the Yankees are struggling. They've lost three straight and are 5-5 in their last 10 games, which has caused the gap in the division to widen. They're now 6.5 games behind the Rays.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run line

Yankees +1.5 (-220)

Blue Jays -1.5 (+180)

Moneyline

Yankees +110

Blue Jays -118

Total

OVER 6.5 (-115)

UNDER 6.5 (-105)

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

New York: Ryan Weathers, LHP (5-7, 3.69 ERA)

Toronto: Dylan Cease, RHP (7-5, 2.40 ERA)

Yankees vs. Blue Jays How to Watch

Date: Sunday, August 16

Time: 1:37 p.m. ET

Venue: Rogers Centre

How to Watch (TV): YES, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Yankees record: 68-55

Blue Jays record: 61-64

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet

Dylan Cease OVER 8.5 Strikeouts (-113)

Dylan Cease has the second-highest strikeout rate in Major League Baseball, with a strikeout rate of 13.1 per nine innings pitched. Tonight, he gets to face a Yankees lineup that has struggled in a big way when it comes to striking out. They have a strikeout rate of 26.3% over the past 30 days, the highest mark in the American League. Cease should be able to rack up strikeouts this afternoon.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Best Bet

In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm betting the UNDER in this game:

There's simply no other bet to have on this game other than the UNDER. These two teams have abysmal offensive metrics over the past 30 days, ranking 28th and 29th in wRC+ in that time frame. On top of that, we have an elite pitching matchup ahead of us between Ryan Weathers (3.69 ERA) and AL Cy Young contender Dylan Cease (2.40).

Weathers may not have the numbers that Cease does, but the Blue Jays are the worst offense in baseball when facing left-handed pitchers this season, so Weathers being a lefty is bad news for the Jays' lineup.

Pick: UNDER 6 (-105) via FanDuel

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