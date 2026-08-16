Yankees vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Sunday, Aug. 16
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The Toronto Blue Jays are 12-5 in their last 17 games and have catapulted themselves back into the playoff picture, sitting just 0.5 games back from the Texas Rangers for a wildcard.
That makes their matinee matchup with the New York Yankees a big one. They have an opportunity to sweep their divisional rival after having beaten them in the first two games of their three-game series. A win and a Rangers' loss to the Athletics would put them in sole possession of the final playoff spot.
Meanwhile, the Yankees are struggling. They've lost three straight and are 5-5 in their last 10 games, which has caused the gap in the division to widen. They're now 6.5 games behind the Rays.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run line
- Yankees +1.5 (-220)
- Blue Jays -1.5 (+180)
Moneyline
- Yankees +110
- Blue Jays -118
Total
- OVER 6.5 (-115)
- UNDER 6.5 (-105)
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- New York: Ryan Weathers, LHP (5-7, 3.69 ERA)
- Toronto: Dylan Cease, RHP (7-5, 2.40 ERA)
Yankees vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, August 16
- Time: 1:37 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to Watch (TV): YES, Sportsnet, TVA Sports
- Yankees record: 68-55
- Blue Jays record: 61-64
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet
- Dylan Cease OVER 8.5 Strikeouts (-113)
Dylan Cease has the second-highest strikeout rate in Major League Baseball, with a strikeout rate of 13.1 per nine innings pitched. Tonight, he gets to face a Yankees lineup that has struggled in a big way when it comes to striking out. They have a strikeout rate of 26.3% over the past 30 days, the highest mark in the American League. Cease should be able to rack up strikeouts this afternoon.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Best Bet
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm betting the UNDER in this game:
There's simply no other bet to have on this game other than the UNDER. These two teams have abysmal offensive metrics over the past 30 days, ranking 28th and 29th in wRC+ in that time frame. On top of that, we have an elite pitching matchup ahead of us between Ryan Weathers (3.69 ERA) and AL Cy Young contender Dylan Cease (2.40).
Weathers may not have the numbers that Cease does, but the Blue Jays are the worst offense in baseball when facing left-handed pitchers this season, so Weathers being a lefty is bad news for the Jays' lineup.
Pick: UNDER 6 (-105) via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets