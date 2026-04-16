LIVE Updates: No. 9 Virginia Cavaliers vs Clemson Baseball, Game One Score

Top of the 1st

Pregame

LHP Henry Zatkowski (5-2, 4.30 ERA, 46.0 IP, 13 BB, 52 SO) is on the mound for the Cavaliers and here is how UVA is going to line up for game one:

1. CF AJ Gracia

2. SS Eric Becker

3. 2B Joe Tiroly

4. LF Harrison Didawick

5. RF Kyle Johnson

6. 1B Sam Harris

7. C Jake Weatherspoon

8. DH Antonio Perrotta

9. 3B RJ Holmes

In a series dating back to 1955, the Virginia Cavaliers and Clemson Tigers have met 170 times on the baseball diamond, with Clemson winning 110 of those matchups. Since the start of the 2006 season, Virginia leads 25-12 and has won eight of the 11 series in that time span. The two squads have not met since 2022, when the Cavaliers took three from the Tigers, including a 6-3 win in the nightcap of a Sunday doubleheader. Dean Kampschror is the only Cavalier who was on the UVA roster the last time Virginia and Clemson played each other. Kampschror did not see any action as a freshman in 2022.