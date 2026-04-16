LIVE Updates: No. 9 Virginia Cavaliers vs Clemson Baseball, Game One Score
Top of the 1st
Pregame
LHP Henry Zatkowski (5-2, 4.30 ERA, 46.0 IP, 13 BB, 52 SO) is on the mound for the Cavaliers and here is how UVA is going to line up for game one:
1. CF AJ Gracia
2. SS Eric Becker
3. 2B Joe Tiroly
4. LF Harrison Didawick
5. RF Kyle Johnson
6. 1B Sam Harris
7. C Jake Weatherspoon
8. DH Antonio Perrotta
9. 3B RJ Holmes
In a series dating back to 1955, the Virginia Cavaliers and Clemson Tigers have met 170 times on the baseball diamond, with Clemson winning 110 of those matchups. Since the start of the 2006 season, Virginia leads 25-12 and has won eight of the 11 series in that time span. The two squads have not met since 2022, when the Cavaliers took three from the Tigers, including a 6-3 win in the nightcap of a Sunday doubleheader. Dean Kampschror is the only Cavalier who was on the UVA roster the last time Virginia and Clemson played each other. Kampschror did not see any action as a freshman in 2022.
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell