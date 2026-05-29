LIVE Updates - Virginia Cavaliers vs Jacksonville State Baseball, Hattiesburg Regional Score

Bottom of the 9th

Perrotta and Holmes walked, but they were left stranded and JSU wins 15-7.

UVA will face Southern Miss tomorrow in the elimination game. Win and they will stay alive, but if they lose, the season will be over for the Hoos.

Top of the 9th

Dean Kampschror replaced Yoder in the 9th. After giving up a leadoff walk, a two-run home run gave JSU a 15-7 lead. After a couple of quick outs, a hit batter and a single put two runners on and then Drew Koenen came in the game for UVA. He got the final out and UVA trails JSU 15-7 heading to the bottom of the 9th

Bottom of the 8th

A one-out walk from Holmes and an RBI double from Tiroly cut the lead to 13-6 and then an RBI single from Didawick made it 13-7. After a pitching change, Weatherspoon singled to put two runners on, but Harris grounded out to end the inning. JSU leads 13-7 heading to the 9th

Top of the 8th

Noah Yoder replaces Lucarelli to start the 8th. He pitched a scoreless inning and JSU leads 13-5 heading to the bottom of the 8th

Bottom of the 7th

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for UVA. JSU leads 13-5 heading to the 8th

Top of the 7th

Hartman gave up two walks to start the inning. After arguing a pitch clock violation, UVA head coach Chris Pollard was ejected. It is the second time that he has been ejected this season. An error advanced the runners to second and third and then an RBI single made it 11-5. An RBI groundout pushed the lead to 12-5. An RBI double made it 13-5, and Christian Lucarelli replaced Hartman. He got the final out, but UVA trails by eight.

Bottom of the 6th

A one-out double from Holmes led to an RBI double from Gracia that cut the lead to 10-3. A two-run blast from Tiroly made it 10-5 and then Didawick and Weatherspoon struck out to end the inning. JSU leads 10-5 heading to the 7th

Top of the 6th

JSU got a one out single and then a wild pitch put the runner in scoring position. An RBI double gave the Gamecocks a 10-2 lead and then Lucas Hartman replaced Jaxel. He got the final out and JSU leads 10-2 heading to the bottom of the 6th

Bottom of the 5th

A leadoff double from Holmes and a walk from Gracia put two runners on and then an RBI single from Tiroly cut the lead to 9-1. Tiroy and Gracia advanced to second and third on a wild pitch and after Didawick popped up for the first out, JSU made their first pitching change of the game.

Weatherspoon got a sac fly to cut the lead to 9-2. Harris and Jackson walked to load the bases, but Perrotta flew out to send the game to the 6th.

Top of the 5th

A leadoff single, a walk, and two stolen bases put runners on second and third with no outs and an RBI groundout extended the lead to 5-0 and then an RBI single made it 6-0. Zatkowski was then pulled for Kevin Jaxel. He gave up a double to put runners on second and third and then a 2-RBI single made it 8-0 in favor of JSU. Jaxel then gave up an RBI triple that extended the lead to 9-0 before he got the final out. UVA faces a big deficit heading to the bottom of the 5th

Bottom of the 4th

Weatherspoon gets a leadoff double and Jackson draws a one out walk, but they are left stranded. JSU leads 4-0 heading to the 5th

Top of the 4th

RJ Holmes replaced Eric Becker at SS. Zatkowski pitches a 1-2-3 scoreless inning and JSU leads 4-0 heading to the bottom of the 4th

Bottom of the 3rd

Murray got a leadoff walk and Gracia got a one out single to put runners on the corners, but UVA remains scoreless. JSU leads 4-0 heading to the 4th

Top of the 3rd

A pair of singles and an error loaded the bases and then a sac fly gave JSU a 3-0 lead. An RBI single then made it 4-0. Zatkowski managed to get out of the inning, but UVA now trails by four heading to the bottom of the 3rd

Bottom of the 2nd

Weatherspoon gets a leadoff single, but UVA remains scoreless. JSU leads 2-0 heading to the 3rd

Top of the 2nd

A two out walk led to a two-run home run for JSU to give them a 2-0 lead. After giving up a two out single, Zatkowski got the final out. JSU leads 2-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

Becker was HBP to start the inning, but UVA goes down in order after. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 2nd

Top of the 1st

Zatkowski strikes out two in a 1-2-3 scoreless inning. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st

Pregame

LHP Henry Zatkowski (8-1, 4.03 ERA, 80.1 IP, 23 BB, 92 SO) is on the mound today for Virginia and here is how the Cavaliers are going to be lining up against Jacksonville State:

1. SS Eric Becker

2. CF AJ Gracia

3. 2B Joe Tiroly

4. LF Harrison Didawick

5. Jake Weatherspoon

6. DH Kyle Johnson

7. RF Zach Jackson

8. 1B Antonio Perrotta

9. 3B Noah Murray

Virginia is aiming to start off this regional 1-0 and advance to the winners bracket game tomorrow. Will the Hoos be able to do that tonight or will they be pushed to the brink of elimination?