LIVE Updates - No. 9 Virginia Cavaliers vs No.24 Wake Forest Baseball, Game One Score

Top of the 2nd

Henry Zatkowski has replaced Johnson to start the 2nd.

Bottom of the 1st

Becker led the inning with a solo home run to make it 1-0 and giving UVA an early lead. Gracia walked and Harris singled to put two runners on and Wake made a visit to the mound. An RBI double from Tiroly made it 2-0 and then a 2-RBI double from Didawick made it 4-0 in favor of the Hoos.

An RBI single from Perrotta scored another run before the final out of the 1st. UVA leads 5-0 heading to the 2nd.

Top of the 1st

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for Wake. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st

Pregame

LHP Kyle Johnson (Season Debut) is on the mound for the Cavaliers tonight and here is how the Cavaliers are lining up tonight:

1. SS Eric Becker



2. CF AJ Gracia



3. 1B Sam Harris

4. 2B Joe Tiroly

5. LF Harrison Didawick



6. 3B Noah Murray

7. DH Antonio Perrotta

8. RF Zach Jackson

9. C Jake Weatherspoon

Entering the weekend, Virginia is averaging 10.1 runs per game, which ranks 11th in the country and sixth in the league behind Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State, Pittsburgh and Louisville. Overall, UVA has scored the fifth-most runs in the country at 223.

In a series that dates back to 1894, Virginia and Wake Forest have met 180 previous times, with the Demon Deacons holding a slight 90-88 advantage over the Cavaliers.

Virginia is 43-28 all-time against Wake Forest in Charlottesville, including winning the last seven series held at Disharoon Park.

To open the weekend, Kyle Johnson will make his season pitching debut. The much-talked-about left-hander went 8-5 with a 5.66 ERA in 34 appearances across the last two seasons at Duke.