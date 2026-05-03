LIVE Updates: No. 23 Virginia Cavaliers vs Radford Baseball, Game One Score

Top of the 3rd

Bottom of the 2nd

A single, a walk, and a hit batter loaded the bases with two outs, but they were left stranded. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 3rd

Top of the 2nd

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for Radford. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

Radford strikes out the side and the game is tied 0-0 heading to the 2nd

Top of the 1st

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for Radford. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st

Pregame

LHP Kyle Johnson (0-2, 6.50 ERA, 18.0 IP, 13 BB, 23 SO) is on the mound today for UVA and here is how the Cavaliers are going to line up:

1. CF AJ Gracia

2. 2B Joe Tiroly

3. 1B Sam Harris

4. LF Harrison Didawick

5. C Jake Weatherspoon

6. RF Zach Jackson

7. SS RJ Holmes

8. DH Antonio Perrotta

9. 3B Noah Murray

In a series that has only been contested 27 times, Virginia enters Sunday’s doubleheader with a record of 22-4-1 and has won the last seven meetings against the Radford Highlanders. Dating back to the turn of the century, UVA has won 13 of the 15 clashes between the Cavaliers and the Highlanders, including nine straight from 2002-12.