Skip to main content
Cavaliers Now

LIVE Updates: No. 23 Virginia Cavaliers vs Radford Baseball, Game One Score

Virginia Baseball has a double header against Radford today and game one is about to get underway
Jackson Caudell|
LIVE Updates: No. 23 Virginia Cavaliers vs Radford Baseball, Game One Score
LIVE Updates: No. 23 Virginia Cavaliers vs Radford Baseball, Game One Score | Virginia Athletic

Top of the 3rd

Bottom of the 2nd

A single, a walk, and a hit batter loaded the bases with two outs, but they were left stranded. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 3rd

Top of the 2nd

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for Radford. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

Radford strikes out the side and the game is tied 0-0 heading to the 2nd

Top of the 1st

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for Radford. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st

Pregame

LHP Kyle Johnson (0-2, 6.50 ERA, 18.0 IP, 13 BB, 23 SO) is on the mound today for UVA and here is how the Cavaliers are going to line up:

1. CF AJ Gracia

2. 2B Joe Tiroly

3. 1B Sam Harris

4. LF Harrison Didawick

5. C Jake Weatherspoon

6. RF Zach Jackson

7. SS RJ Holmes

8. DH Antonio Perrotta

9. 3B Noah Murray

In a series that has only been contested 27 times, Virginia enters Sunday’s doubleheader with a record of 22-4-1 and has won the last seven meetings against the Radford Highlanders. Dating back to the turn of the century, UVA has won 13 of the 15 clashes between the Cavaliers and the Highlanders, including nine straight from 2002-12.

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published | Modified
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Share on XFollow jacksoncaudell
Home/Baseball