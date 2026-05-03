LIVE Updates: No. 23 Virginia Cavaliers vs Radford Baseball, Game One Score
Top of the 3rd
Bottom of the 2nd
A single, a walk, and a hit batter loaded the bases with two outs, but they were left stranded. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 3rd
Top of the 2nd
Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for Radford. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd
Bottom of the 1st
Radford strikes out the side and the game is tied 0-0 heading to the 2nd
Top of the 1st
Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for Radford. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st
Pregame
LHP Kyle Johnson (0-2, 6.50 ERA, 18.0 IP, 13 BB, 23 SO) is on the mound today for UVA and here is how the Cavaliers are going to line up:
1. CF AJ Gracia
2. 2B Joe Tiroly
3. 1B Sam Harris
4. LF Harrison Didawick
5. C Jake Weatherspoon
6. RF Zach Jackson
7. SS RJ Holmes
8. DH Antonio Perrotta
9. 3B Noah Murray
In a series that has only been contested 27 times, Virginia enters Sunday’s doubleheader with a record of 22-4-1 and has won the last seven meetings against the Radford Highlanders. Dating back to the turn of the century, UVA has won 13 of the 15 clashes between the Cavaliers and the Highlanders, including nine straight from 2002-12.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell