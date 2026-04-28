LIVE Updates: No. 23 Virginia Cavaliers vs George Mason Baseball Score

Bottom of the 3rd

Top of the 3rd

A single and an error put two runners on with no outs and then a sac fly gave George Mason a 1-0 lead. Stammel got out of the inning, but UVA trails.

Bottom of the 2nd

Holmes gets a two out single, but UVA scores no runs. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 3rd

Top of the 2nd

GM gets a leadoff single, but nothing else. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

Tiroly and Harris draw two out walks, but they are left stranded, Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 2nd

Top of the 1st

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for GM. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st

Pregame

LHP Max Stammel (2-4, 7.50 ERA, 42.0 IP, 18 BB, 42 SO) is on the mound today for the Hoos and here is how UVA is going to line up:

1. CF AJ Gracia

2. LF Harrison Didawick

3. 2B Joe Tiroly

4. 1B Sam Harris

5. DH Kyle Johnson

6. RF Zach Jackson

7. C Jake Weatherspoon

8. SS RJ Holmes

9. 3B Noah Murray

In a series that has only been contested 40 times, Virginia enters Tuesday’s contest with a record of 28-12 and has won the last seven meetings against the George Mason Patriots.

Entering the homestand, Virginia is averaging 8.1 runs per game, which ranks 36th in the country and fifth in the league. Overall, UVA has scored the 25th-most runs in the country at 363.