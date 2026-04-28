Skip to main content
Cavaliers Now

LIVE Updates: No. 23 Virginia Cavaliers vs George Mason Baseball Score

Can Virginia rebound from getting swept against Pittsburgh with a midweek win over George Mason?
Jackson Caudell|
Jun 14, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Virginia Cavaliers second baseman Henry Godbout (2) runs to third on a double by third baseman Eric Becker (21) during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Filed Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Jun 14, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Virginia Cavaliers second baseman Henry Godbout (2) runs to third on a double by third baseman Eric Becker (21) during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Filed Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Bottom of the 3rd

Top of the 3rd

A single and an error put two runners on with no outs and then a sac fly gave George Mason a 1-0 lead. Stammel got out of the inning, but UVA trails.

Bottom of the 2nd

Holmes gets a two out single, but UVA scores no runs. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 3rd

Top of the 2nd

GM gets a leadoff single, but nothing else. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

Tiroly and Harris draw two out walks, but they are left stranded, Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 2nd

Top of the 1st

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for GM. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st

Pregame

LHP Max Stammel (2-4, 7.50 ERA, 42.0 IP, 18 BB, 42 SO) is on the mound today for the Hoos and here is how UVA is going to line up:

1. CF AJ Gracia

2. LF Harrison Didawick

3. 2B Joe Tiroly

4. 1B Sam Harris

5. DH Kyle Johnson

6. RF Zach Jackson

7. C Jake Weatherspoon

8. SS RJ Holmes

9. 3B Noah Murray

In a series that has only been contested 40 times, Virginia enters Tuesday’s contest with a record of 28-12 and has won the last seven meetings against the George Mason Patriots.

Entering the homestand, Virginia is averaging 8.1 runs per game, which ranks 36th in the country and fifth in the league. Overall, UVA has scored the 25th-most runs in the country at 363.

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published | Modified
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Share on XFollow jacksoncaudell
Home/Baseball