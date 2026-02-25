LIVE Updates - Virginia Cavaliers vs George Washington Baseball Score

Pregame

RHP Jayden Stroman (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 3.0 IP, 3 BB, 6 SO) is getting the start for the Cavaliers today and here is how they are lining up:

1. SS Eric Becker

2. CF AJ Gracia

3. 2B Joe Tiroly

4. 1B Sam Harris

5. LF Harrison Didawick

6. 3B Noah Murry

7. DH Kyle Johnson

8. RF Griffin Enis

9. C Noah Jouras

After playing in a tournament down in Florida over the weekend, Virginia baseball is back in Charlottesville today as they are hosting George Washington.

The Cavaliers finished with a 2-1 record over the weekend and have been fantastic on offense to start the season. In the opening seven games of the season, UVA has plated 105 runs, which ranks fourth nationally. Entering the midweek against GW, the Cavaliers are averaging 15 runs per game, which is the third most and only ranks behind ACC foes Georgia Tech and Miami.

After a historic start to the 2026 campaign, Virginia ranks top 25 nationally in multiple categories including batting average (.343/16th), hits (90/11th), home runs (17/4th), home runs per game (2.43/5th), on-base percentage (.484/10th), runs (105/4th) and scoring (15.0/3rd), slugging percentage (.605/10th) and strikeouts per nine (12.7/14th).

Can they continue that hot start today vs George Washington? Stay locked in right for live updates from the Hoos latest game!