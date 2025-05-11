LIVE Updates - Virginia Cavaliers vs Miami Baseball, Game Three Score
What a game in Charlottesville on Saturday night. After falling behind early, Virginia battled back against Miami and got a thrilling win to not only win the game but clinch the series. Now, UVA is going for the sweep as they continue to make a push for an NCAA Tournament bid. Can they get it done today at home?
Here is how Virginia is lining up for game three today:
1. CF Aidan Teel
2. SS Eric Becker
3. RF Henry Ford
4. 1B Chris Arroyo
5. 2B Henry Godbout
6. C Jacob Ference
7. DH Harrison Didawick
8. LF James Nunnallee
9. 3B Luke Hanson
Tomas Valincius is on the mound for UVA.
Top of the 1st
Miami draws two walks, but scores no runs. Game is tied 0-0 going to the bottom of the 1st
Bottom of the 1st
Becker reached on an error and then Ford blasted a two-run home run to put the Cavaliers up 2-0. Godbout doubled, but that was it for Virginia. UVA leads 2-0 going to the 2nd
Top of the 2nd
