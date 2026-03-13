LIVE Updates - Virginia Cavaliers vs Virginia Tech Baseball, Game One Score
Pregame
LHP Henry Zatkowski (2-0, 6.38 ERA, 18.1 IP, 10 BB, 20 SO) is on the mound today for the Cavaliers and here is how they are lining up:
1. SS Eric Becker
2. CF AJ Gracia
3. 2B Joe Tiroly
4. 1B Sam Harris
5. LF Harrison Didawick
6. 3B Noah Murray
7. RF Zach Jackson
8. DH Kyle Johnson
9. C Noah Jouras
This weekend’s series is part of the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash. Originally called the Commonwealth Challenge (2005-2007), this has been a part of the UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry since 2014. It is an all-sports, points-based program with the Commonwealth Clash trophy presented to the winning school each year for its dominance in head-to-head competitions. The Cavaliers lead the 2026 clash, 10-4.
Virginia enters the weekend having won the last 16 home games dating back to the end of the 2025 season. The 16-game heater is the longest in all of the Power 4 and the second longest in all of Division I baseball.
Friday’s series opener will be the 207th meeting between the two schools. Virginia Tech is one of the three schools that UVA has played 200 games against - North Carolina (314 games), NC State (208 games).
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Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell