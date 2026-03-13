LIVE Updates - Virginia Cavaliers vs Virginia Tech Baseball, Game One Score

Pregame

LHP Henry Zatkowski (2-0, 6.38 ERA, 18.1 IP, 10 BB, 20 SO) is on the mound today for the Cavaliers and here is how they are lining up:

1. SS Eric Becker

2. CF AJ Gracia

3. 2B Joe Tiroly

4. 1B Sam Harris

5. LF Harrison Didawick

6. 3B Noah Murray

7. RF Zach Jackson

8. DH Kyle Johnson

9. C Noah Jouras

This weekend’s series is part of the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash. Originally called the Commonwealth Challenge (2005-2007), this has been a part of the UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry since 2014. It is an all-sports, points-based program with the Commonwealth Clash trophy presented to the winning school each year for its dominance in head-to-head competitions. The Cavaliers lead the 2026 clash, 10-4.

Virginia enters the weekend having won the last 16 home games dating back to the end of the 2025 season. The 16-game heater is the longest in all of the Power 4 and the second longest in all of Division I baseball.

Friday’s series opener will be the 207th meeting between the two schools. Virginia Tech is one of the three schools that UVA has played 200 games against - North Carolina (314 games), NC State (208 games).