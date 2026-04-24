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LIVE Updates: No. 10 Virginia Cavaliers vs Pittsburgh Baseball, Game One Score

UVA heads out on the road to face Pittsburgh for an ACC series and game one is tonight. Follow along here for the latest updates
Jackson Caudell|
LIVE Updates: No. 10 Virginia Cavaliers vs Pittsburgh Baseball, Game One Score
LIVE Updates: No. 10 Virginia Cavaliers vs Pittsburgh Baseball, Game One Score | Virginia Athletic

Top of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

Zatkowski walks one batter, but allows no hits or runs. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 2nd

Top of the 1st

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for UVA. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st

Pregame

LHP Henry Zatkowski (6-0, 4.08 ERA, 53 IP, 15 BB, 62 SO) is on the mound tonight for UVA and here is how they are lining up:

1. LF Harrison Didawick

2. 2B Joe Tiroly

3. DH Antonio Perrotta

4. C Jake Weatherspoon

5. 1B Sam Harris

6. RF Kyle Johnson

7. CF Zach Jackson

8. SS RJ Holmes

9. 3B Noah Murray

In a series that has only been contested 40 times, Virginia enters the weekend holding a 28-12 record, including winning the first meeting 19-5 in 1940.

The Cavaliers took two of the three from the Panthers when the two squads squared off at Disharoon Park in 2025. After splitting a Saturday doubleheader, UVA run-ruled Pitt 18-0 to clinch the series.

After a handful of weeks away, Henry Zatkowski returns to the first night starter stage. The sophomore is 6-0 this season with a 4.08 ERA and 62 strikeouts against 15 walks in 53 innings.

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Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

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