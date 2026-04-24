LIVE Updates: No. 10 Virginia Cavaliers vs Pittsburgh Baseball, Game One Score
Top of the 2nd
Bottom of the 1st
Zatkowski walks one batter, but allows no hits or runs. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 2nd
Top of the 1st
Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for UVA. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st
Pregame
LHP Henry Zatkowski (6-0, 4.08 ERA, 53 IP, 15 BB, 62 SO) is on the mound tonight for UVA and here is how they are lining up:
1. LF Harrison Didawick
2. 2B Joe Tiroly
3. DH Antonio Perrotta
4. C Jake Weatherspoon
5. 1B Sam Harris
6. RF Kyle Johnson
7. CF Zach Jackson
8. SS RJ Holmes
9. 3B Noah Murray
In a series that has only been contested 40 times, Virginia enters the weekend holding a 28-12 record, including winning the first meeting 19-5 in 1940.
The Cavaliers took two of the three from the Panthers when the two squads squared off at Disharoon Park in 2025. After splitting a Saturday doubleheader, UVA run-ruled Pitt 18-0 to clinch the series.
After a handful of weeks away, Henry Zatkowski returns to the first night starter stage. The sophomore is 6-0 this season with a 4.08 ERA and 62 strikeouts against 15 walks in 53 innings.
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell