LIVE Updates: No. 10 Virginia Cavaliers vs Pittsburgh Baseball, Game One Score

Top of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

Zatkowski walks one batter, but allows no hits or runs. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 2nd

Top of the 1st

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for UVA. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st

Pregame

LHP Henry Zatkowski (6-0, 4.08 ERA, 53 IP, 15 BB, 62 SO) is on the mound tonight for UVA and here is how they are lining up:

1. LF Harrison Didawick

2. 2B Joe Tiroly

3. DH Antonio Perrotta

4. C Jake Weatherspoon

5. 1B Sam Harris

6. RF Kyle Johnson

7. CF Zach Jackson

8. SS RJ Holmes

9. 3B Noah Murray

In a series that has only been contested 40 times, Virginia enters the weekend holding a 28-12 record, including winning the first meeting 19-5 in 1940.

The Cavaliers took two of the three from the Panthers when the two squads squared off at Disharoon Park in 2025. After splitting a Saturday doubleheader, UVA run-ruled Pitt 18-0 to clinch the series.

After a handful of weeks away, Henry Zatkowski returns to the first night starter stage. The sophomore is 6-0 this season with a 4.08 ERA and 62 strikeouts against 15 walks in 53 innings.