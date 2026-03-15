LIVE Updates - Virginia Cavaliers vs Virginia Tech Baseball, Game Three Score
Top of the 5th
Bottom of the 4th
UVA gets a walk and a single, but no runs. VT leads 3-0 heading to the 5th
Top of the 4th
A double and a walk put two runners on base and the a three-run home run gave VT a 3-0 lead. UVA got the final two outs, but they now trail
Bottom of the 3rd
Cavaliers go down in order. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the top of the 4th
Top of the 3rd
Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for VT. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the third.
Bottom of the 2nd
Jackson draws a two out walk, but nothing else for the Cavaliers. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 3rd
Top of the 2nd
Gates doubled, but nothing else for the Hokies. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd
Bottom of the 1st
Becker was HBP and Tiroly singled, but no runs for UVA. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 2nd
Top of the 1st
Paone pitches a scoreless 1-2-3 inning. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st
Pregame
RHP John Paone (1-0, 3.24 ERA, 16.2 IP, 3 BB, 18 SO) is one the mound today for UVA and here is how they are going to line up:
1. SS Eric Becker
2. CF AJ Gracia
3. 2B Joe Tiroly
4. 1B Sam Harris
5. LF Harrison Didawick
6. 3B Noah Murray
7. RF Zach Jackson
8. DH Kyle Johnson
9. C Noah Jouras
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Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell