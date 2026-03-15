LIVE Updates - Virginia Cavaliers vs Virginia Tech Baseball, Game Three Score

Top of the 5th

Bottom of the 4th

UVA gets a walk and a single, but no runs. VT leads 3-0 heading to the 5th

Top of the 4th

A double and a walk put two runners on base and the a three-run home run gave VT a 3-0 lead. UVA got the final two outs, but they now trail

Bottom of the 3rd

Cavaliers go down in order. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the top of the 4th

Top of the 3rd

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for VT. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the third.

Bottom of the 2nd

Jackson draws a two out walk, but nothing else for the Cavaliers. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 3rd

Top of the 2nd

Gates doubled, but nothing else for the Hokies. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

Becker was HBP and Tiroly singled, but no runs for UVA. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 2nd

Top of the 1st

Paone pitches a scoreless 1-2-3 inning. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st

Pregame

RHP John Paone (1-0, 3.24 ERA, 16.2 IP, 3 BB, 18 SO) is one the mound today for UVA and here is how they are going to line up:

1. SS Eric Becker

2. CF AJ Gracia

3. 2B Joe Tiroly

4. 1B Sam Harris

5. LF Harrison Didawick

6. 3B Noah Murray

7. RF Zach Jackson

8. DH Kyle Johnson

9. C Noah Jouras