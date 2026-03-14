LIVE Updates - Virginia Cavaliers vs Virginia Tech Baseball, Game Two Score

Bottom of the 1st

Top of the 1st

Stammel hit one batter and gave up a leadoff single, but no runs for VT. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st

Pregame

LHP Max Stammel (1-0, 3.24 ERA, 16.2 IP, 8 BB, 16 SO) is on the mound and here is how UVA is lining up:

1. SS Eric Becker

2. CF AJ Gracia

3. 2B Joe Tiroly

4. 1B Sam Harris

5. LF Harrison Didawick

6. 3B Noah Murray

7. RF Zach Jackson

8. DH Kyle Johnson

9. C Jacob Weatherspoon

It was a close first game for Virginia,but they found a way to win yesterday.

The visiting Hokies opened the scoring in the top of the first with an RBI single off the bat of Hudson Lutterman.

Virginia answered immediately in the home half of the frame with an RBI base knock from Sam Harris and a Harrison Didawick RBI triple to put the Cavaliers up 2-1.

UVA tacked on another run in the second when Eric Becker doubled home Kyle Johnson with two outs.



After a scoreless third, Virginia Tech regained the lead at 4-3 with three runs in the frame that started with three-straight base hits to left field.



With one away in the bottom of the fifth, Harris reached on a fielding error before Didawick legged out an infield single. Both Cavaliers were brought home when Noah Murray put UVA ahead 6-4 with a three-run shot to the bleachers beyond right field. The homer was Murray’s fifth of the season.

Virginia Tech’s Sam Gates tied the contest at 6-6 with one swing of the bat in the top of the sixth on a two-run home run to right field.

The tie didn’t last long as Gracia put the Cavaliers out front for good with a two-run blast in the home half of the sixth. The dinger was Gracia’s team-best seventh of the season and plated Becker.



The Cavaliers added some insurance an inning later when Virginia plated a trio of runs, highlighted by Johnson and Zach Jackson scampering home thanks to a Hokie fielding error.

To solidify the Virginia 11-6 victory, Lucas Hartman retired all six Virginia Tech batters he faced while striking out four of them.