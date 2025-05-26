NCAA Baseball Committee Chairman Details Why Virginia Was Left Out Of The NCAA Tournament Field
It was a bad Selection Monday for Virginia Baseball.
The Cavaliers were among the first four out for the Tournament along with UConn, SE Louisiana, and Troy while Oklahoma State, USC, Arizona State, and Kansas State were the last four teams in. After starting the year off as the preseason No. 2 team in the country, the Cavaliers are not going to be playing in the postseason.
After the selection show, NCAA baseball committee chairman Jay Artigues was asked about Virginia and why they did not make the tournament and here is what he had to say:
This is the first missed NCAA Tournament for Virginia since 2019.
Our own Henry Pallatroni broke down the decision earlier today:
"Virginia's absence from the final field of 64 teams that will begin regional play on Friday marks a controversial decision from the selection committee. The committee's decision to not hand Virginia an at large bid represents the first time since 1994 a team finished five or more games above .500 in ACC play and missed the postseason tournament.
While Virginia's 12-8 loss in the ACC tournament to Boston College last Tuesday was both sloppy and disappointing, UVA's resume surely seemed like one that deserved to be on the right side of the bubble. Virginia finished their season with a 32-18 record (16-11 ACC), and played excellent baseball in the last third of their season, winning 12 of their last 14 contests. Strong series wins over Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, and a sweep of Miami in the back half of the season saw Virginia's regular season conclude with a quality worthy of tournament selection. A #46 ranking in the national KPI and DSR indices, respectively, only furthers the case that today's decision from the selection committee to keep UVA out of the final pool of 64 teams was a questionable one.
Ultimately, Virginia's resume proved just not strong enough in the eyes of the selection committee for the 'Hoos to get a crack at regional play, which will begin this Friday May 29."