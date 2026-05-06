New Field of 64 Projections: Is Virginia Baseball on Track to Host a Regional?

There are only a couple of weeks left in the regular season in college baseball and time is running out for teams to make their case to either be in the postseason or host a regional in the postseason.

For Virginia, they are trying to get back on track and in line to host a regional in Charlottesville. UVA seemed like a virtual lock to host just weeks ago, but getting swept against Pitt and not playing up to their potential has dropped the Cavaliers in the latest projections, including the newest projections from D1Baseball.

Still fighting to be a host?

In the latest projections, Virginia is not hosting a regional, but they are the No. 2 seed in the Lawrence regional, hosted by the Kansas Jayhawks. Missouri State and Indiana State are the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds in the projected region. UVA is projected as the No. 27 national seed.

Kansas is currently the favorite in the Big 12 and continue to be one of the most underrated teams in the country. Virginia would have a chance to win this regional, but it would not be easy, especially if they have to go through the Jayhawks.

Can UVA reverse their fortune in the last bit of the season? I think they can, but it is going to require them to start playing with more consistency.

Looking at the remaining schedule, Virginia has a chance to finish the season strong.

It begins this weekend against Cal, a team near the bottom of the ACC standings, but one that the Cavaliers should not take lightly. The good news is that UVA does not have to go out to the West Coast to play this series, but they need to win or sweep this series if they want to improve their resume.

Their final midweek game is next week against Richmond and then Virginia hits the road to face Louisville for their final ACC series of the season. The Cardinals have been one of the most disappointing teams in the country this season, but UVA can't afford to overlook them and needs to handle business.

After that, the ACC Tournament is going to be front and center and that will be a chance for UVA to make a run. Georgia Tech and North Carolina are going to be the heavy favorites to win that, but Virginia did beat North Carolina in a series on the road earlier this season and can compete with the best teams in the confernece if they are playing their best.

The stretch run is here in college baseball and UVA has work to do if they want to have the possibility of hosting a regional.