Pollard Reels In Former Duke Commit: Griffin Enis Joins the Hoos
Chris Pollard’s first summer in Charlottesville keeps gaining momentum. The newest domino to fall is Griffin Enis, an outfielder from Corinth High School (Miss.) who has shifted his pledge from Duke to Virginia, re-joining the coach who first recruited him.
Enis arrives with physical gifts that translate right away. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder turned heads at last summer’s Perfect Game National Showcase, sprinting the 60 in 6.42 seconds, uncorking 95-mph throws from the grass, and topping out at 100 mph in exit velocity — a trio of numbers that earned the event’s coveted “10” grade. Only a sliver of 2025 prospects can match that blend of speed, arm strength, and raw power.
There’s more polish to add, but the foundation is obvious. Offensively, Enis’s right-handed swing is short and explosive, already shooting firm line drives gap-to-gap with the promise of real juice as he fills out. Defensively, his burst off the line, gliding stride, and carry on throws give him a chance to open his college career in center field before sliding to a corner as UVA’s roster turns over.
Pollard’s track record of molding athletes into everyday players at Duke suggests a steep development curve once Enis gets on Grounds. Virginia will graduate or potentially draft several outfielders after this season, and the staff believes the Mississippi native could wedge his way into the conversation if the bat keeps trending up, progress backed by a 7-mph jump in outfield velocity and a 30-plus-mph bump in exit speed since the summer of 2022.
The decision to follow Pollard also speaks loudly on the recruiting trail. It reinforces the relationship-first push the new staff has preached and signals to uncommitted 2025 players that Virginia is serious about upgrading its talent profile. For a program intent on climbing the ACC ladder, adding an athlete who already trusts the coaching voice in his ear checks every box.
If the hit tool keeps pace with the measurables, Enis could claim at-bats as early as next spring. Even if the adjustment takes a year, Virginia just banked a premium athlete with room to blossom — and another proof point that Pollard’s rebuild is gathering real traction in Charlottesville.
