What Eric Becker’s Return Means for Virginia Baseball
Over the last few weeks, Chris Pollard has made short work of the transfer portal in overhauling his Duke roster to join him at Virginia. On Monday, Pollard switched gears and secured a massive addition to his roster in Eric Becker, who initially entered the transfer portal after the departure of Brian O'Connor but has since withdrawn his name and will return to Charlottesville for his third collegiate season. Bringing Becker back to Virginia is a massive win for Pollard as the 6' 3, 190-pound left-handed hitter led the Hoos in a multitude of statistics last season and is one of the most prolific hitters in college baseball.
Becker confirmed the news of his return to Virginia in a post on X on Monday.
During his time in the transfer portal, Becker was reported to receive offers from Texas, Florida, and Mississippi State, and his return to Charlottesville further signals the belief that Pollard is assembling a top-notch roster that is poised for success next season.
Becker, who started his collegiate career in 2024, appeared in 45 games his first year on grounds, starting in 39. During that season, Becker batted .362 while recording nine doubles, three triples, eight home runs, and 46 RBIs in the process.
Becker also proved clutch in the postseason, hitting a game-high four RBIs during the 2024 Charlottesville Regional. The impressive first season earned him a spot on the All-ACC freshman team.
In 2025, despite a struggling team, Becker was a bright spot for the Cavaliers, starting in all 50 games at shortstop and batting .368 with 21 doubles, one triple, nine home runs, and 52 RBIs. Becker led the team in batting average, slugging percentage (.617), runs scored (54), RBIs, doubles, total bases (124), and multiple-RBI games (13). His batting average was also the sixth-highest in the ACC. Becker also ended the season with a 13-game on-base streak.
In the ACC Tournament against Boston College, Becker recorded four hits with one going yard, four RBIs, and two runs as he did everything he could to help his team keep its season alive.
Becker was a consensus top transfer in the portal and, alongside AJ Gracia, gives Pollard two instant superstars for his 2026 College World Series push. The outlet Baseball America rated the two as the top two transfers in the portal. Having the tandem of Gracia and Becker also gives Pollard leverage to attract even more talent to Virginia this offseason.
In other news, the Hoos also received a commitment from Cal Lutheran LHP Frank Willius. Last season, the Denver, Colorado, native threw a 2.76 ERA with 53 strikeouts in 32.2 innings. Willius will help rebuild the Cavalier bullpen, which will have to deal with numerous departures, including star freshman Tomas Valincius, who heads to Mississippi State.
For now, Pollard will continue to assemble his roster as the transfer portal rages on.