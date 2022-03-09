Virginia Softball Downs Maryland 10-2 in Home Opener

After spending the first month of the season on the road, the Virginia softball team finally played its home opener against Maryland on Tuesday evening at Palmer Park.

The Cavaliers exploded for seven runs in the second inning and then triggered the run-rule with a walk-off single by Kelly Ayer in the bottom of the fifth to beat the Terrapins 10-2.

Sophomore lefty Savanah Henley got the start for Virginia and went three innings, giving up two runs on three hits and striking out three batters. Mikayla Houge entered the game in the fourth inning and pitched two scoreless innings, giving up only one hit.

Virginia's first two batters got on base in the bottom of the first inning as Sarah Coon and and Kailyn Jones drew walks to start the game. Then, Katie Goldberg laced a triple down the right-field line to score Coon and Jones.

In the bottom of the second inning, the Cavaliers took advantage of some miscues by the Terrapins and came up with some opportunistic hits to blow the game wide open. Abby Weaver led off with a single, advanced to second on a wild pitch, moved to third on a bunt, and then came home on a wild pitch. Arizona Ritchie drew a walk and eventually came around to score on another wild pitch.

With two outs, Leah Boggs sent a ball down the right field line and legged it out into a triple. Boggs scored on the next pitch as Katie Goldberg picked up her third RBI of the game with a single into right field. Goldberg went 3/3 at the plate with three RBIs and a run scored. Gabby Baylog singled and then Tori Gilbert doubled to bring home Goldberg and Baylog. Finally, Gilbert scored on yet another wild pitch.

When the dust settled, the Cavaliers had put up seven runs to build a 9-0 lead.

Maryland got two back in the top of the third on a two-run double by Megan Mikami, but the Virginia defense otherwise shut down the Terps behind strong performances from the pitching circle by Henley and Houge.

Needing just one run to trigger the run rule in the bottom of the fifth inning, Tori Gilbert walked and then stole second base before advancing to third on an error. Kelly Ayer swung on the first pitch and delivered a single up the middle to score Gilbert and clinch the 10-2 victory for the Cavaliers.

With the win, Virginia improves to 13-9 on the season. The Cavaliers stay at home to host their first ACC series of the season as they play three games against Notre Dame this weekend. UVA plays Notre Dame on Friday at 5pm, Saturday at 1pm, and Sunday at 2pm.

