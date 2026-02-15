Three Takeaways From Virginia Baseball’s Doubleheader Win Over Wagner

Rather than only having one game today, the Virginia Cavaliers ended up playing a doubleheader. Game 1 resulted in a 25-10 victory, and in Game 2, the Cavaliers clinched a jaw-dropping 31-8 victory. Virginia's clean sweep of their three-game series against Wagner was a phenomenal way to kick off the season and should leave fans with pure optimism.

With a successful doubleheader in the bag, here are three key takeaways from today's events.

UVA Has Record-Breaking Day

Virginia Cavaliers third baseman Eric Becker | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Virginia's most productive inning during Game 1 came in the fifth, when they recorded 10, bringing the 7-5 score up to 17-5. The Cavaliers weren't done there, however, as they went on to post eight more runs. This led to a 25-10 victory, which was the most runs recorded by Virginia since 2024.

However, they didn't stop there; the Cavaliers went on to score 31 runs during Game 2, breaking the program record of 29 runs, which was set back in 2007.

THE MOST RUNS SCORED IN PROGRAM HISTORY!!!!!!!



📺: ACCNX | #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/oe2eUh31Eh — Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) February 15, 2026

Strong Debut by Noah Jouras

Virginia Cavaliers baseball team | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

During Jouras' 2025 campaign with Davidson, he slashed .319/.444/.505 with a .950 OPS and seven homers through 51 games. Now making his debut with UVA after transferring, Jouras went 3-3 in Game 1 with a home run and two RBIs. He is one of several players new to UVA, but he is not disappointing.

Virginia Is Set Up for Success

Virginia Cavaliers center fielder Harrison Didawick | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

This season is poised to be a comeback year for the Cavaliers, who were not selected for the NCAA Tournament in 2025. But now, they've entered this year with newfound confidence and plenty of fuel.

UVA is already off to a better start than they were last year. One year ago today, they faced a 5-4 loss to Michigan, kicking off their 2024-25 campaign on the wrong foot. Winning by such a significant margin this early on in the season is incredibly promising.

As for new head coach Chris Pollard, few things could make the beginning of his Virginia era much better. His team is meshing and responding around the diamond, on the mound and at the plate. If this is how the Cavaliers are going to play out their season, this could become their most successful year yet.

Their next matchup is scheduled for Feb. 17 at 3 p.m. ET against VMI at Disharoon Park. Fortunately for the Cavaliers, this will be yet another home game in Charlottesville, Va., but before too long, they will be off to DeLand, Fla. for three games next week.

