The Virginia Cavaliers baseball team is approaching its season opener against Wagner. This will be a three-game series, with the first matchup scheduled for tomorrow at 3 p.m. EST. Fortunately, this first set will be a homestand series for the Cavaliers, giving them a bit of an edge.

Virginia is being led by its new head coach Chris Pollard, marking the start of what fans hope will be a successful Pollard era. Here's everything you need to know about tuning into the set:

Dates/Times: Feb. 13 (3 p.m. ET), Feb. 14 (1 p.m. ET) and Feb. 15 at 1 p.m.

Location: Disharoon Park, Charlottesville, Va.

TV: ACC Network and ESPN

What To Expect, Who To Watch

Virginia Cavaliers third baseman Eric Becker | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Wagner finished its 2025 campaign 31-22 overall, while Virginia finished 32-18 overall. This year, the Cavaliers will largely be led by infielder Eric Becker, who slashed .368/.453/.617 with a 1.070 OPS and nine homers through 50 games last season. He's projected to lead the lineup and play shortstop during this series, which UVA is likely to win.

AJ Gracia will be another key player to watch in the lineup. Just as Pollard made his way to Virginia from Duke, so did Gracia. Last year, he slashed .293/.449/.558 with a 1.007 OPS, smacking 15 homers through 60 games. Hopes are held high for the former Blue Devils star, but will his skill translate well to Virginia?

Pressure will be on for Pollard and his program to see success this year, and considering Pollard's track record, there aren't many concerns or uncertainty revolving around his ability to bring UVA to contention. In fact, during his time at Duke, he coached 46 Major League Baseball draft picks, along with 28 All-ACC selections, as noted by Virginia Sports.

He's well-versed with the ACC and knows what it takes to win, and after having been eliminated from the NCAA tournament last year for the first time since 2019, a change of pace was needed for the Cavaliers.

This series against Wagner will set the stage for Virginia's 2026 campaign. Will they return to the postseason, erasing their woes from last year, or is it going to take more time for the Cavaliers to start gaining traction once again?

One this set wraps up, the Cavaliers will welcome VMI to Disharoon Park on Feb. 17 at 3 p.m. EST. From there, Virginia will be off on a road trip.

