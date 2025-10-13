Virginia Baseball Announces Its Complete 2026 Schedule
While the season is still four months away, Virginia Baseball announced its 2026 schedule today.
he first campaign of the Chris Pollard era will have 31 home games at Disharoon Park, including home ACC series against Virginia Tech (March 13-15), Wake Forest (March 20-22), Florida State (April 2-4), Clemson (April 16-18) and Cal (May 8-10).
“Once again in 2026, the ACC will be a gauntlet. We are thrilled to be competing 31 times in front of the very best fans in college baseball,” Pollard said. “We look forward to seeing everyone at Disharoon Park this spring. Go Hoos!”
Virginia will open ACC play at North Carolina (March 6-8) and play road ACC series against Boston College (March 27-29), Notre Dame (April 10-12), Pittsburgh (April 24-26) and Louisville (May 14-16).
Following Opening Weekend, Virginia will participate in a weekend tournament hosted by Stetson. The Cavaliers are slated to play Monmouth (Feb. 20), Stetson (Feb. 21) and North Dakota State (Feb. 22) while in DeLand, Fla.
The 2026 ACC Tournament will be held in Charlotte, N.C., as Truist Park hosts the conference championship. The tournament begins on May 19 and runs to May 24.
2026 Schedule by the numbers
56 Games: 31 home games | 22 away games | 3 neutral site games
2025 NCAA Tournament Teams (6): Stetson (Regional), North Dakota State (Regional), Wake Forest (Regional), Florida State (Super Regional), Clemson (Regional) and Louisville (College World Series).
Beginning of the Pollard era
The Pollard era officially starts with a four-game homestand beginning with a weekend series against Wagner on Feb. 13-15 before a midweek contest with VMI (Feb. 17).
After a home weekend series with Wake Forest (March 20-22), the Cavaliers head to Fredericksburg for a showdown with Maryland on March 24 at Virginia Credit Union Stadium, the home of the Fredericksburg Nationals.
Virginia begins a six-game homestand on March 31 with a midweek contest against Old Dominion before welcoming Florida State (April 2-4) to town for a weekend series. The homestand concludes on April 8 with a midweek matchup against Richmond.
The final and longest homestand of the season gets underway on April 28 against George Mason and continues the next day when William & Mary comes to town. Following the break for exams, a doubleheader with Radford is slated for May 3. To conclude the home slate, UVA will host Cal for a three-game weekend series on May 8-10.