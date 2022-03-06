Virginia Gets Tenth Win, Defeats Penn State 10-4

The Cavalier bats caught fire early and Virginia put up 10 runs for the seventh game in a row as UVA defeated Penn State 10-4 on Saturday afternoon at Disharoon Park.

Brian Gursky got the start for the Hoos and picked up his third victory of the season, giving up seven hits and two earned runs and striking out five batters in five and a third innings pitched.

Penn State scored in the top of the first on an RBI single by Kyle Hannon, but the Cavaliers quickly tied the game as Jake Gelof brought home Griff O'Ferrall with a fielder's choice grounder.

After a 1-2-3 top of the second for Gursky, the Cavaliers put up five runs in the bottom half of the inning. Virginia loaded the bases and Penn State made an early pitching change, bringing in Jaden Henline in attempt to get out of the jam. O'Ferrall hit a two-run single into left field to score Ethan Anderson and Casey Saucke to give UVA its first lead of the game. Then, Kyle Teel came up and delivered a three-run home run, his second homer of the season, to make it 6-1.

Virginia scored two more runs in the bottom of the fourth as Max Cotier doubled and then scored on an error and Kyle Teel singled to score O'Ferrall from second base.

Penn State scored on an RBI single by Cole Bartels in the top of the fifth, but Virginia added two runs to its lead in the bottom of the seventh as Alex Tappen scored on an error with the bases loaded and then Max Cotier brought in Chris Newell with a sacrifice fly to left field, giving the Cavaliers their 10th run of the game, their seventh game in a row with at least 10 runs.

Dylan Bowers, a grad transfer from Northern Colorado, replaced Gursky in the sixth inning and went two innings, striking out four, giving up four hits and two earned runs. Freshman Matthew Buchanan relieved Bowers with two runners on base in the top of the eighth and got UVA out of the jam, as Devin Ortiz made a nice catch on a foul ball down the right field line to finish the inning. Buchanan then closed out the Nittany Lions in the top of the ninth to polish off the 10-4 victory.

With the win, Virginia improves to 10-0 for the sixth time in program history and first time since the 2017 season. UVA aims for the series sweep over Penn State on Sunday at 1pm at Disharoon Park.

