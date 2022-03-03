Jelani Woods Stands Out at NFL Combine With Record-Breaking 40-Yard Dash

Draft stock in Jelani Woods is skyrocketing and one lucky NFL team will end up selecting the Virginia tight end in next month's NFL Draft.

Woods is participating in the NFL Scouting Combine this week at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The former Cavalier came into the week a highly underrated tight end prospect despite his impressive measurements at 6'7", 253 pounds and a 2021 season at Virginia that saw him garner First-Team All-ACC honors with 44 receptions for 598 yards and eight touchdowns.

After Woods' performance at the Combine on Thursday, people are beginning to take notice.

Woods started off the day by registering 24 reps on the bench press, the most out of the tight ends at the Combine.

Woods then ran a stunning 4.61 40-yard dash, which, according to NFL Research, is the fastest 40-yard dash ran by a tight end of Woods' height since 2003.

Woods is checking all the boxes so far, including in pass-catching drills.

NFL GMs will be salivating over the combination of size, strength, mobility, and pass-catching abilities on display by Jelani Woods, whose name will surely begin to rise on front office draft boards around the league as we approach the NFL Draft on April 28th.

Which team should select Jelani Woods in the NFL Draft? Share your thoughts at Cavaliers Now Forums

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Fires Women’s Basketball Head Coach Tina Thompson

Virginia Looks to End Regular Season on Positive Note at Louisville

Malcolm Brogdon Drops 31 Points, Leads Pacers to Comeback Win Over Magic

Reece Beekman Snubbed for Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalists

Virginia Stays Rolling With 12-0 Win Against William & Mary

Petey LaSalla Named ACC Defensive Player of the Week

Tony Bennett on Jayden Gardner Returning: "I would hope he would strongly consider coming back"