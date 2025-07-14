UVA Pitcher Jay Woolfolk Selected By The Atlanta Braves In The 12th Round of the 2025 MLB Draft
Virginia Baseball has seen another player selected in this year's MLB Draft. This time it was pitcher Jay Woolfolk, who was picked in the 12th round of the draft by the Atlanta Braves.
Woolfolk started 13 games this past season, going 4-3 in those starts with a 4.73 ERA, 75 strikeouts, and 24 walks. For his career, Woolfork is 13-6 in 20 starts (95 appearances) with a career 4.44 ERA, 235 strikeouts, and 104 walks.
He is going to one of the best farm systems in the MLB and a chance to develop with the Braves.
Earlier today, Virginia pitcher Jack O'Connor was selected in the 8th round of this year's MLB Draft by none other than the defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers. O'Connor has battled injuries during his time in Charlottesville, but his talent is undeniable, and he will get a chance to showcase it for the top team in baseball.
This past season, O'Connor was able to pitch 10 innings for the Cavaliers, striking out 13 batters and walking eight. It will be interesting to see his development with the Dodgers, who have one of the best farm systems in the MLB.
Last night, UVA second baseman Henry Godbout was selected by the Boston Red Sox.
Here is his scouting profile courtesy of mlb.com:
"The University of Virginia has consistently produced solid hitters who end up in the big leagues, most recently Jake McCarthy and Zack Gelof, and in 2024, Griff O’Ferrall and Ethan Anderson went in the top two rounds. The 2025 class has another pair of Cavaliers who could go in the same range in Henry Ford and Godbout, an infielder coming off a sophomore season that saw him finish with an OPS of 1.117 and earn second-team All-American honors from Baseball America.
In many ways, Godbout is the prototypical Virginia hitter, a solid all-around baseball player with tools that play up thanks to a high baseball IQ. He makes consistent hard contact from the right side of the plate and doesn’t chase or swing-and-miss much (14 percent miss rate in 2024). He could end up with better than average power when all is said and done, with most of it coming right now to his pull side. Godbout appeared to have added some strength this fall, but looked a little stiffer as a result. He’s a fringy runner and that might be trending in the wrong direction with that added bulk.
There was some hope Godbout would get time at shortstop this coming season; not that he’d be able to play there long-term but so scouts could see how athletic he could be, and he did play a few games at the premium position during his brief Cape Cod League stint. But he’s played second base almost exclusively and that added physicality has hampered his range at the keystone, making it unclear where he might profile best defensively long term."