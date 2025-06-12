Virginia Baseball Adds Pair of Former Duke Stars Through the Transfer Portal

NEW COMMITS: @UVABaseball has landed @DukeBASE standout slugger AJ Gracia and two-way talent Kyle Johnson, I'm told. Gracia hit 15 homers and knocked in 54 runs this season, while Johnson showed serious upside in the NCAA tourney.



