Virginia Bats Stay Hot in 10-2 Win Against George Washington

Virginia concluded a nine-game homestand on Tuesday afternoon at Disharoon Park. The Cavaliers scored five runs in the third inning and four in the fifth and remained perfect on the season with a 10-2 victory over George Washington.

The Cavaliers drew first blood in the bottom of the first as Chris Newell drew a walk with the bases loaded to score Kyle Teel. UVA did not do any more damage in the inning, though, as Casey Saucke struck out swinging to strand three runners on base.

Virginia briefly fell behind as George Washington scored two runs in the top of the third on a two-run double by Eddie Michel to give Colonials a 2-1 lead.

That one-run deficit did not last for long.

The Cavaliers plated five in the bottom of the inning to regain control. Virginia got RBI singles by Alex Tappen and Casey Saucke and then Newell scored on a wild pitch. Griff O'Ferrall delivered a two-run single into left field with two outs to score Max Cotier and Saucke, which gave UVA a 6-2 lead.

Virginia scored four more runs in the bottom of the fifth, beginning with a two-run home run by Ethan Anderson that cleared the balcony in right field and left Disharoon Park.

Cotier scored on a fielder's choice from Devin Ortiz and Griff O'Ferrall came home on a wild pitch for Virginia's 10th run of the game, continuing UVA's program-record streak of nine-consecutive games scoring at least ten runs.

Brian O'Connor used the full extent of his pitching staff in this one. Seven different Cavaliers made an appearance on the mound in the game, with Jake Berry leading the way with 2.1 innings pitched. Berry struck out three batters and picked up his first win of the season.

With the victory, Virginia improves to 12-0 on the season. The Cavaliers hit the road this weekend for their first ACC series of the season against Duke in Durham. UVA plays at Duke on Friday at 4pm, Saturday at 4pm, and Sunday at 1pm.

