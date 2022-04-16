No. 8 Virginia Drops Series Opener at Pitt 9-4, Loses Fifth Straight

Just a couple of weeks ago, Virginia baseball was seemingly setting a new program record in every game and shot up to a No. 3 national ranking. Now, the Cavaliers have lost five games in a row for the first time since 2003, the latest of which was a sloppy 9-4 loss in the series opener at Pittsburgh on Friday afternoon.

Nate Savino started strong on the mound for the Cavaliers, retiring seven of the first eight batters he faced, but he had just a few costly pitches get away from him in the third inning. Nick Giamarusti got on board with a single and then Tatem Levins delivered a two-run home run with two outs to put the Panthers on top.

Pittsburgh starter Matt Gilbertson gave up just one hit through the first three innings, but Virginia put some pressure on him in the fourth, as Alex Tappen and Devin Ortiz hit back-to-back doubles to get the Cavaliers on the board.

In the bottom of the fifth, Ethan Anderson hit a double and moved to third on a Max Cotier single before coming home on a sacrifice fly from Griff O'Ferrall to tie the game.

The 2-2 tie lasted all of one inning, as the Panthers blew the game wide open with a six-run sixth inning.

Nate Savino worked into the sixth having given up only two earned runs on three hits to that point. In the sixth, the Panthers loaded the bases on a walk, a UVA error, and a single. Savino then walked in a run to give Pitt the lead, before striking out the next batter for the first out of the inning.

Savino was lifted for Jay Woolfolk, who struck out Nick Giamarusti for the second out. The inning could have come to an end with the next batter, as Woolfolk got Jeffrey Wehler to pop up to right field, but Casey Saucke committed an error, allowing three unearned runs to score. Tatem Levins then came up and delivered an RBI single to score Wehler. Sky Duff doubled and then Woolfolk threw a wild pitch that brough home Levins. When Woolfolk finally got the third out on a pop-out, Pittsburgh had built an 8-2 lead.

The Panthers kept it going in the seventh, as Tommy Tavarez hit a home run to left center off of Avery Mabe to make it 9-2.

Virginia got some offense going in the eighth, as a pair of hits from O'Ferrall and Jake Gelof set up runs for the Cavaliers as O'Ferrall scored on a wild pitch and Gelof came home on a sacrifice fly from Alex Tappen. But, it was much too little and far too late for Virginia.

Matt Gilbertson was exceptional in limiting the production of the UVA bats, giving up just four earned runs on eight hits with eight strike outs in eight innings of work.

Baron Stuart entered the game for Pitt in the ninth and closed out the 9-4 win for the Panthers, who have now won six of their last seven games.

Virginia drops to 26-8 and 9-7 in ACC play. After a hot start that saw UVA become an undisputed top three-team in college baseball through the first 30 games, the Cavaliers fallen into a serious slump and are in desperate need of a hard reset. UVA will look to get the train back on the rails in game 2 on Saturday at 3pm.

