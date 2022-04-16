Trey Murphy Comes Up Big for Pelicans in Playoff-Clinching Win Over Clippers

Murphy scored all 14 of his points in the second half to help New Orleans erase a 13-point deficit and clinch a spot in the NBA Playoffs

In a do-or-die elimination game in the NBA Play-In Tournament, the New Orleans Pelicans watched a 16-point lead erode into a 13-point deficit in a disastrous third quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers. With the season hanging in the balance, former UVA men's basketball star Trey Murphy III came up huge, knocking down four three-pointers and scoring 14 second-half points to help the Pelicans rally and beat the Clippers 105-101 on Friday night in Los Angeles.

Thanks to a strong first-half performance from Brandon Ingram, who finished with 30 points, six rebounds, and six assists, New Orleans built a lead as large as 16 points and had the Clippers on their heels in their home arena.

Los Angeles came out on fire in the second half and outscored New Orleans 38-18 in the third quarter. Having lost all momentum and in desperate need of a spark, an unlikely hero emerged for the Pelicans. Trey Murphy knocked down a three-pointer and made a pair of three throws in the last 90 seconds of the third quarter to help the Pels get back to within ten at the end of the period.

Murphy made three more triples in the fourth quarter, each more clutch than the last. The first three-pointer got the Pelicans to within two points with just less than nine minutes remaining.

A few minutes later, Murphy splashed another three to tie the game at 94-94.

With just over two minutes left, Murphy had a three-pointer hit the front rim before falling in the basket with a nice shooter's roll to put the Pelicans up by seven points.

Murphy finished with 14 points and five rebounds and was responsible for four of the six three-pointers New Orleans hit in the game. The Pelicans were +26 with Trey Murphy on the floor.

After beginning the season 1-12, the Pelicans have won back-to-back elimination games, clinched a berth in the NBA Playoffs and will face the No. 1 seed and defending Western Conference Champion Phoenix Suns in the first round. Game 1 is set for Sunday at 9pm in Phoenix.

Trey Murphy was not the only former Virginia basketball alum to clinch a spot in the NBA Playoffs on Friday night. De'Andre Hunter recorded 10 points and five rebounds to help the Atlanta Hawks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers and advance to the Eastern Conference playoffs. Hunter also scored 22 points on Wednesday night against the Hornets in the first game of the NBA Play-In Tournament. The Hawks will face the No. 1 seed Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs. Game 1 is set for 1pm on Sunday in Miami.

Two other former Cavaliers are on the rosters of NBA playoff teams. Sam Hauser and the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics will face the No. 7 seed Brooklyn Nets in the first round. Joe Harris is still on Brooklyn's roster, but the Nets will be without the star sharpshooter for their playoff run as he continues to rehab his ankle after undergoing season-ending arthroscopic surgery in early March.

Good luck to all these former Hoos in the NBA Playoffs.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Softball Pulls Massive Upset Over No. 2 Virginia Tech 5-3

No. 8 UVA Women's Tennis Picks Up 7-0 Sweep at Clemson

Virginia Basketball Set to Host Two Transfer Targets

Reports: London Johnson Delays Decision Again, Virginia Out of the Running

Virginia Flummoxed by Duke Again in 17-8 Loss

De'Andre Hunter Leads Hawks Over Hornets in NBA Play-In Tournament