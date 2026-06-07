Virginia Baseball Mock Draft: Where Could the Cavaliers' Eligible Players Land?

The 2026 MLB Draft is approaching, with the first round beginning July 11 in Philadelphia. Once again, Virginia baseball has several players worthy of being selected in the MLB Draft. Multiple Cavaliers could be selected in the first few rounds — plus more in the later rounds.

Based on positional value, draft trends and team needs, a few landing spots stand out for these Virginia baseball alumni.

AJ Gracia: No. 19, Cleveland Guardians

For a large portion of the 2026 season, Gracia was considered a consensus top-10 pick — usually slotted at No. 9 to the Atlanta Braves. However, a brief injury absence opened the door for other prospects to jump him on some draft boards. Regardless, it would be ludicrous for a player of Gracia’s caliber, with proven production and a high ceiling, to fall too far. No. 19 seems pretty close to a fair draft floor. It would not be a surprise to see Gracia selected within the first 13 picks, though.

Other fits: Washington Nationals, Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals

Eric Becker: No. 31, Arizona Diamondbacks

Like Gracia, Becker has also moved around draft boards — although his stock dive could be bigger because he missed several weeks with a forearm injury. Even so, it is difficult to imagine Becker slipping out of the Competitive Balance Round A.

The Diamondbacks could eye a player capable of playing any infield spot, with a clutch contact bat that should translate to the majors and the perfect attitude coaches want to see in a prospect. Becker is that classic type of Virginia baseball player.

Other fits: Colorado Rockies, Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers

Joe Tiroly: No. 79, Minnesota Twins

Tiroly has the ceiling that MLB organizations want to see — as shown when he hit three home runs in one game against California. He is a reliable defender as well. MLB’s latest prospect rankings have Tiroly at No. 148, which is a significant underestimate given Tiroly’s thunderous late-season run this year. Tiroly was also a Third Team All-American in 2025 at Rider, so professional clubs are well aware of his pedigree.

Other fits: New York Mets, Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Angels

Harrison Didawick: No. 136, Colorado Rockies

Didawick has the speed and power that profile well in the high altitude of Coors Field. Combine physical traits with strong production over four years, and you get an attractive draft prospect. Given that the Rockies have been experiencing a prolonged rebuild for several years, a prospect with upside who could reach the big leagues semi-quickly is ideal. Didawick’s ceiling is unknown, but at the minimum, he should provide high-quality defense.

Other fits: New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Royals

Kyle Johnson: No. 163, Milwaukee Brewers

At the surface level, Johnson’s statistics render him undraftable. However, when looking solely at his pitching arsenal, he has a fastball that touches 98 miles per hour, plus intriguing offspeed pitches for pitching coaches to tinker with.

Enter the Brewers, with arguably the best pitching laboratory in baseball. If there is any club that can unlock Johnson’s full potential, it is Milwaukee. If Johnson is to become a major league pitcher, though, analysts have noted he should give up hitting, and focus on keeping balls in the strike zone.

Other fits: Seattle Mariners, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets

Lucas Hartman: 12th round, Tampa Bay Rays

Past the 10th round, it is very difficult to convince a high school prospect to sign. Attention then turns to the college ranks, especially players who cannot return for another season. Hartman fits the mold of an experienced, controlled reliever who has a high floor.

A fit with his hometown Rays makes sense, given Hartman could be a great deal in the 12th round compared to more expensive options. Hartman has an expansive yet flexible pitching arsenal that should help him win at the next level.

Other fits: Athletics, Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago White Sox

Kevin Jaxel: 13th round, Texas Rangers

Jaxel, like his late-round peers, has several years of experience and is generally reliable. The Rangers like experienced college pitchers, so there could be a fit here.

Other fits: Cleveland Guardians, Arizona Diamondbacks, Toronto Blue Jays

Tyler Kapa: 13th round, St. Louis Cardinals

Kapa is one of the most underrated arms in the ACC, with electric strikeout material that translated to strong statistics — that stuff could play in the big leagues.

Other fits: Cincinnati Reds, Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres

Additional players

The MLB Draft is 20 rounds long. Anything can happen. Who knows, maybe Sam Harris, Antonio Perrotta or other juniors decide to forgo a senior season in Charlottesville in favor of starting their pro careers.

There may be some surprises — unexpected departures or returners, draft slides or rises, et cetera. Whatever happens, there will be multiple Cavaliers joining the brotherhood of Virginia baseball alumni inthe professional ranks.